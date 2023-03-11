Latest update March 11th, 2023 12:59 AM

GBF to honour former President ‘Reds’ Perreira at Big 4 Club Playoff tonight 

Mar 11, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – This evening, the Guyana Basketball Federation (GBF), led by Michael Singh, will honour its former president, Joseph ‘Reds’ Perreira, with the playing of the final of its Big 4 club playoff tournament at the Burnham Court in Georgetown.

The Victory Valley Royals out of Linden are set to face Georgetown’s Colts in what should be an intriguing battle, showcasing several of the country’s brightest basketball prospects from 6:30pm.

However, Perreira, who will be accompanied by his wife Zandra, is expected to mingle with the players in the presence of some past players who are expected to show up and have a talk before the game as he reflects of his time at the helm of the sport in Guyana.

After that he will be making a special donation to the President of the GBF, Michael Singh.

‘Reds’ Perreira, who was at the President of basketball in Guyana from 1969 to 1975, had played a pivotal role in the development of the sport and was instrumental to have Guyana participate at several international tournaments including the Central American and Caribbean Games in 1971, ‘73 and ‘75.

Reached for a comment on Perreira being honoured former national player and International Bask

The Guyana Men’s Basketball team that participated in the 1970 CAC Games.

etball Federation (FIBA) Referee, Cecil Chin, felt obliged to offer his respect for the man who he described as ‘administrator par excellence Joseph ‘Reds’ Perreira’, saying whatever is being done is well deserved.

Chin offered that “Reds’ contribution to basketball helped establish the game to its’ present standing when he was elected to the presidency in 1969/70 and from there until his appointment, as Special Adviser on Sport to the Ministry and Minister Shirley Field-Ridley (deceased), were successful.”

International basketball officials came to Guyana through the efforts of Reds and it is from one such clinics when Joe Baldrich from Puerto Rico was invited, paved the way for Chin to attend the CAC Games in the Dominican Republic. Coaches

“He encouraged the fraternity to become a brotherhood/sisterhood, had a desire for the success and helped create coaches to teach the game in schools. Hence Mike Brusche and Orín Cumerbatch became the first two to be appointed to teach the game across Guyana.”

After ‘Reds’ Perreira was appointed to the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) as the Sports Coordinator, Chin was invited on two occasions to officiate in the Windward Islands tournaments in Grenada (1986) and St Lucía (1988).

“Reds is definitely an outstanding personality and all accolades presented to him are deserving; he has been like a father figure and adviser,” Chin stated.

Among those who are expected to gather for this auspicious event are former National players who were members of the teams which represented Guyana at the CAC Games in Gavin Kendall, Melroy and Merton Fitzalbert and overseas-based Phillip Daniels, along with former national captain, Eon ‘Watusi’ Andrews, and Mark Agard.

