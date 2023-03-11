GAWL supports equal participation of women at all levels of judiciary

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Association of Women Lawyers (GAWL) on Friday promoted equal and complete participation of women at different levels of the judiciary as the day marked International Day of Women Judges.

In a statement to the media, GAWL said that “through innovation and technology, women have spearheaded the new norms in the judiciary in Guyana with the implementation of virtual courts and electronic notice boards. The establishment of the Judicial Service Commission is a reinforcement of a strong judiciary, essential to ensure an efficient justice system.”

Further, the Association of Women Lawyers said that it supports both Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag) Honourable Madam Yonette Edwards-Cummings and the Chief Justice (ag) Honourable Madam Roxane George and “commends them for their hard work”.

“The GAWL extends well wishes to all the Female members of the judiciary,” the statement said.

On March 8, 2023, the world observed International Women’s Day themed, “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”.