Fire guts old Robinsons General Store on Lombard Street

Kaieteur News – A fire of unknown origin on Friday morning destroyed an old building which once housed the Robinsons General Store located on Lombard Street, Georgetown between Drysdale and Princes Streets.

Information reaching this publication revealed that the fire started after 10:00hrs and quickly gutted two-storey wooden building.

Kaieteur News understands that the dilapidated building was left unoccupied and closed after its owner, Lennox Robinsons died in October 2020 after being shot. Having been closed, vagrants would usually sleep around the premise.

At the scene of the fire, Divisional Fire Officer, Haimchandra Persaud told the media that the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) received a call about 10:55hrs alerting them about the fire. He noted that two appliances from the Central Fire Station, one from the Albertown Fire Station and another from the West Ruimveldt Fire Station responded.

The Officer was unable to state the cause of the fire but said investigations would commence when the fire was fully extinguished.

Meanwhile, a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) utility pole was burnt causing power outage in certain parts of the city.