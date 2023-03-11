Eight more showdowns on this weekend

Latest update March 11th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 11, 2023 Sports
Milo U18 Schools Football Tournament…
Kaieteur News – The ninth edition of the Petra-organised Milo Under-18 Football Tournament resumes today with four of the eight matches scheduled for this weekend, at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground, Carifesta Avenue from 11:00 hrs.
The tournament which is sponsored by Nestlé through Massy Distribution will commence day three with Cummings Lodge going head to head with St Cuthbert’s Mission.
In the second match at 12:45 hrs, Vryman’s Erven from East-Berbice Corentyne, is billed to clash with 8th of May Secondary out of Pomeroon Supenaam. Match three features the defending champion, Christianburg/Wismar meeting with West Demerara from 14:00 hrs.
The day’s final match has Dolphin slated to take on St Stanislaus College at 15:45 hrs.
Tomorrow’s fixtures kicks off at the same times as New Amsterdam clashes with Santa Rosa in the first match then Charity and New Central High thrash it out in the encounter that follows.
In the remaining two clashes, Mackenzie High battles President’s College and West Ruimveldt meets Vergenoegen to close off the first round of match. The tournament continues on March 18 – 19 with the first eight matches of the second round to be contested at the same venue.
When the tournament got underway last weekend, East Ruimveldt defeated Marian Academy 5 – 0, Bartica got past Bush Lot 9 – 0, Carmel Sank Bygeval 8 – 0 and North Ruimveldt won against past Patentia 2 – 0.
On the second day, Westminster defeated Annandale 3 – 2, Charlestown triumphed against Berbice Technical Institute 3 – 1, Chase’s Academy sank Dora 7 – 0 and Ann’s Grove eased past Queen’s College 5 – 2.
This tournament is sanctioned by the MoE and the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and also supported by MVP Sports, Guyana Industrial Minerals Inc. (GINMIN) and General Equipment & Supplies Inc. (GENEQUIP).
