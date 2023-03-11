Civil Society Group tells Govt. to channel rage towards oil companies instead of advocates for better Exxon deal

– says State must demand full liability coverage for oil spills

– apply new terms to Stabroek Block deal

Kaieteur News – Members of the Oil and Gas Governance Network (OGGN) on Friday said that it has noticed an alarming trend where the government is now in full attack mode against advocates for a better Stabroek Block Production Sharing Agreement (PSA).

The civil society group whose members are from the Guyanese Diaspora is of the view that this fury is misplaced. They believe the government’s anger should be directed towards the oil companies and ensuring the country gets its fair share of the discovered resources.

In a letter to the press—signed by Darshanand Khusial , Alfred Bhulai, Janette Bulkan, Mike Persaud, Joe Persaud, Charles Sugrim, Ganga Ramdas, and Andre Brandli—the stakeholders said the government seems to forget the rights of the people as enshrined in Article 13 of the Constitution.

That provision states: “The principal objective of the political system of the State is to establish an inclusionary democracy by providing increasing opportunities for the participation of citizens, and their organisations in the management and decision-making processes of the State, with particular emphasis on those areas of decision-making that directly affect their well-being.”

With the foregoing in mind, OGGN alluded that it is therefore the constitutional right of the people to fight for a better deal by lending their voices to such a cause.

It also sought to clarify that it by no means is calling for a halt of oil operations.

“As per our mission statement, which can be read here, www.oggn.org/about, we advocate rule of law, environmental protection and financial norms with respect to oil exploration and production in Guyana. That is, we put the priorities of the citizens of Guyana ahead of the oil companies,” the group said.

It also noted that it has recognized that Guyana has a small population which is not familiar with all aspects of the new petroleum industry. OGGN said, “The oil companies, some of which have existed for more than 100 years, will exploit our lack of knowledge and understanding for the benefit of their shareholders. However, Guyana has a large educated Diaspora that can help navigate this new petroleum industry for the benefit of all Guyanese. Thus, we seek to engage with Guyanese to achieve our mission statement.”

The civil society stakeholders said it is critical that the government remembers it was elected by citizens to represent their best interests, and not those of the oil companies. To show that it is working for the people, OGGN said government should demand that there is full liability coverage for oil spills as required by the Stabroek Block environmental permits.

It also said that the government was applying the terms it is advocating for the new oil contracts to the Stabroek Block PSA. These new terms include the application of a 10 percent royalty and the payment of corporate taxes.

Through these and other efforts, OGGN said the government can demonstrate it understands its role by using its energy to work on these priorities instead of going after groups in civil society that raise legitimate concerns.