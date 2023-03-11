Latest update March 11th, 2023 12:59 AM

$231M to rehabilitate, extend Anna Regina Multi. Secondary

Mar 11, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Two hundred and thirty one million dollars has been earmarked for the rehabilitation and extension of the Anna Regina Multilateral Secondary School located in Region Two.

This was revealed when tenders opened recently at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. Ten contractors have submitted tenders for the project which will be executed through the Ministry of Education.

Some sections of the Anna Regina Secondary School located in Region Two.

Kaieteur News understands that the move to have the building upgraded is to facilitate the overcrowding at the school and have it renovated. This publication learned that the school was initially built to accommodate 800 students but there are 1040 students enrolled there currently.

In 2021, the school was commissioned as a sixth form school being the first in the region.

Regional Vice Chairman of Region Two, Mr. Humace Odit told Kaieteur News that upon completion, the school will have six additional classrooms, a space for a Senior Master’s office, a smart classroom and a space for sanitary facility.

Among the renovation works, the school’s ceiling as well as dormitory will receive a face lift.

The contractors that bid for job are as follow: Gurdev Mahadeo Contracting Services $22,805,572; K&J Persaud Contracting Service $207,900,000; Builders Engineering & Architectural Consultancy $278,017,414; LS Contracting Services $210,956,590; Mohamed Sidique Contracting Services $209,992,099; Jaikam Construction & Supplies Inc. $221,050,167;  Arjune Construction Inc. $241,550,470; Builders Hardware General Supplies & Construction $228,802,213; Bacchus Trading Construction & General Store $253,550,740; and S&K Construction, Consultancy Services & General Supplies Inc. $215,584,653.

This year, the government has set aside $94.4B for the education sector. Of that sum of $12.4B has been allocated for the construction, rehabilitation, extension, and maintenance of educational facilities across the country.

