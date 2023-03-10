The PPP/C has no national development strategy or plan to guide the development of our nation

Dear Editor,

I have read with much interest, the high jubilation displayed by the Irfaan Ali regime during the sod turning ceremony of the “stadium” at Palmyra, East Corentyne, Berbice.

The PPP/C has no national development strategy or plan to guide the development of our nation. Instead, projects are rolled out haphazardly as they woo their party’s constituents during their on-going election campaign.

The Ali led regime has referred to the Palmyra project, as a mega one. Editor, you will recall that the previous mega projects, the Fiber Optic cable, One Laptop Per Family were all failures. Taxpayers are however still burdened with the repayments.

Of grave concern to me, is the fact that the $781.9B 2023 budget, which was passed on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at $781.9B made no provision for the construction of this Palmyra Stadium, which is pegged at $3B. I gather though, “that Exxon through its Corporate Social Responsibility, will be contributing $2B towards this project.” I hope “the contribution” is paid into the consolidated funds so it can be properly accounted for.

Editor, during the ceremony, it was also stated that Caribbean Green Building Inc. has been awarded the contract for the construction of the stadium. When was this project tendered? Who were the bidders? I am requesting that this information be made public.

During the consideration of the 2023 budget estimates questions were put to Bishop Juan Edghill, MP, and Minister of Public Works, regarding sums under Ministry of Public Works, totaling $15B for the construction of “office complexes.” It should be noted that the sum of $2B was approved in the 2022 budget for preliminary works on this very project and to date, nothing has been done. Mr. Edghill could not provide answers to the questions raised by myself and colleague Hon. David Patterson, MP on this 2022 allocation. We were however told that the contract has been awarded to “Caribbean Green Building Inc.” Again, Editor, was this tendered? Who were the other bidders? Editor, it seems that this construction company has found favour with the PPP/C regime.

Editor, another concern is that when I served as a Minister within the Ministries of Public Infrastructure and Communities, during the Coalition Government, I did not recall seeing submissions from “Caribbean Green Building Inc.” and many other Construction Companies, which have been awarded contracts after August 2020. I am on record, requesting Ministers to publicly publish the names of principals, registration dates and other relevant details along with details of projects undertaken by the said companies during the last ten years. I am still awaiting their response.

It is time that the Ali Led Administration be held accountable by taxpayers. They must be transparent in their management of our national resources.

Sincerely,

Annette Ferguson

Member of Parliament