Robin Singh threatens legal action over Baseball’s ineligibility to March 14 GOA elections

Kaieteur News – Presidential Candidate for the March 14 Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) Electoral General Meeting (EGM), Robin Singh, is threatening legal action over the disallowance of his Guyana Baseball League (GBL) from the process.

According to a correspondence from the GOA to its members, only 17 associations were deemed as worthy to participate in the important elections, while the GBL along with Guyana Judo Federation, Guyana Netball Association, Guyana Canoe Federation, Guyana Taekwondo Association and the Guyana Fencing Federation were listed as ineligible.

Archery Guyana, Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation, and the Guyana Wrestling Association are Associate members pending affiliation to the GOA and are also ineligible to vote at the EGM.

Singh will go head-to-head with Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) president Godfrey Munroe at the elections that will select the GOA’s first president in almost three decades.

Singh, in a letter written to the GOA’s General Secretary, Hector Edwards, is asking for “clarity to be provided on the decision to exclude GOA affiliates from voting in the elections.”

“Baseball Guyana has retained legal counsel in the event of a failure to resolve this issue in-house; the attempt to selectively enforce parts of Articles 6&7 of the new GOA constitution without due notice and process required by those same articles is unlawful and unenforceable,” Singh said.

According to Singh, “there is no Appeals Board set up as required by the new Constitution which leaves members with no alternative to the ordinary courts for recourse.”

Singh is hoping that the matter could be resolved outside of the court, adding, “when sports organizations approach the courts, no good is done to its image, public trust and future administration, all involved (on the losing side) is forever regarded as unseemly opportunists.”

“I would ask that we all have a sober rethink and I look forward to the Secretary General’s reply soonest,” Singh said.

At the time of this article, the GOA’s General Secretary did not offer a response to Singh’s letter, which was also attached to all members of the local International Olympic Committee (IOC) affiliate.

Director of Sport and president of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), Steve Ninvalle, Guyana Hockey Board president Philip Fernandes and Guyana Lawn Tennis Association (GLTA) Cristy Campbell are contesting the Vice President position.

The GOA only allows for three Vice Presidents, which will give the aforementioned sports administrators an automatic place on the Executive Committee.

Commonwealth Games gold and silver medalist and Chairman of the Pan Am Sports Athletes Commission, Aliann Pompey, was deemed ineligible to contest due to article 14.4.1 “being a national of Guyana and ordinarily resident in Guyana.”

The Secretary-General position will see current Vice President Karen Pilgrim coming up against the President of the Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, Attorney-At-Law Keavon Bess.

Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon was ruled out of contesting for the position, with the GOA stating that it was due to article 14.4.3 “have been at the time of first elected a member of a constituent member for at least two (2) years.”

Garfield Wiltshire was the lone nominee for the position of Treasurer, while the Assistant Secretary-General will be contested between Deion Nurse and Latoya Herbert.

Guyana Basketball Federation (GBF) president Michael Singh will challenge Nurse for the Assistant Treasurer position.