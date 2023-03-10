REFLECTIONS

Dear Editor,

After a full day of activities to mark International Women’s Day 2023, the curtains finally came down on another day, in another year celebrating this important day in the lives of Guyanese women in particular and women around the world in general.

Here in Guyana, observers must have followed closely the political and social content of posts and messaging on social media as well as some speeches given and views expressed from different quarters of Guyanese society to mark the occasion.

In most instances, the messaging was politically correct and consistent in keeping with this years’ United Nation’s theme, ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.’

But as if in some sort of an annual ritual, observers were regaled on the significance of International Women’s Day; they heard once more condemnations of domestic violence; they were updated on the achievements of women in various sectors and disciplines that deserved to be applauded. Last but not least, they were reminded about the gender gap that remains tilted in favour of men in a number of areas and most importantly, between the ‘haves and have nots.’

Observers heard calls for more women to be at the decision-making table in the boardrooms and for a broadening their representation in private enterprise; That they should be trained for participation in the oil and gas sectors. Further, observers heard the call for more women to be trained as professionals to participate in the health, education, housing and the agricultural sectors.

All this is good and augers well for the well-being and uplifting of our women and girls and above all, for the good of our country. However, it was disappointing to note the absence of any mention of the hardships and daily struggle of women and working girls at the lower rung of the social ladder who, as the single parent must struggle to make ends meet, or must join the minibus to get to work on time lest they suffer a deduction of their weekly earnings, suspended or fired; Or having found themselves cornered by the high prices of food and other items of necessity at the marketplace or grocery have no alternative but to cut down on the amount of items she bought before with less cash.

Moreover, it did not go unnoticed the lack or even partial solidarity with the Rohingya women and girls who continue to live in refugee camps unfit for human habitation; The women and girls of Burma who heroically, continue to resist the military dictatorship and their demand for free and far fair elections; The Syrian and Turkish women and girls who continue to suffer undue hardships because of the devastating earthquakes; The Ukrainian women and girls who were forced to seek their fortunes in other lands because their country has been torn apart by war due to the Russian invasion of their homeland; The Iranian women and girls who continue to denounce the lack of freedom of expression, violation of women’s rights, brutality carried out during protests and internet cutoffs; The women and girls of Afghanistan who have been subjected to prohibitions in education beyond the 6th grade, while Afghan women have been banned from public spaces including parks and gyms.

Afghanistan is now considered the most repressive county in the world for women and girls; The women and girls in Africa who continue to experience conflict-related violence, lack of access to healthcare and economic resources, subjected to sexual violence, human trafficking, kidnapping as well as harmful cultural and traditional practices. More particularly, in South Sudan and Somalia where the women and girls are deprived of their basic human rights; The Palestinian women and girls who continue to be subjected to persistent acts of state-sponsored terrorism, discrimination and apartheid practices by the Israeli settlers and security forces.

These are just to mention a few of the despicable, prejudicial and discriminatory acts perpetrated against women day by day in the afore mentioned countries. It is sad and regrettable therefore, that little or no mention was made about the women and girls of those countries nor the badly needed solidarity that should have been extended to them in a manner befitting a day dedicated to the uplifting of women around the world in which no country is an island unto itself.

Yours faithfully,

Clement J. Rohee