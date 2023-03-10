PNCR activist charged for alleged acts of terrorism at Mon Repos

Kaieteur News – Forty-four-year-old Robin Nadata Simon, a housewife of Haslington, East Coast Demerara (ECD) is the latest person to be charged for the alleged acts of terrorism at the Mon Repos Market which occurred last year.

Simon made her first court appearance at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court on Thursday before Magistrate Alisha George where the charge was read to her.

She was not required to plea to the charge and was granted bail in the sum of $250,000 with the condition that she lodged her passport and reports every fortnight to the Cove and John Police Station.

The matter was adjourned to March 28, 2023 for report.

Following her court appearance yesterday, Leader of the Opposition Aubrey Norton staged a protest in front of the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court in solidarity with Simon.

In a comment, he told this publication that “We believe that these are all trumped up charges, today they are supposed to bring Ms. Robinson Simon, one of our activists on the East Coast with some allegation that she was involved in some terrorist activity. Now it is all garbage and we know it is just an attempt to harass and intimidate. So we are out here in support of her.”

Kaieteur News understands that the woman was among protestors who protested along the East Coast Demerara Corridor in June 2022.

This publication had reported that last month, nine men were charged in relation to the same incident. They were being accused of committing terrorist acts by looting stalls and burning vehicles at the Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) during protest actions in June, 2022 over the killing of Quindon Bacchus, 25, by a special branch rank, Kristoff DeNobrega.

A misleading report that the suspect was freed had reportedly sparked protests at Golden Grove, ECD and later spread to other nearby villages. Kaieteur News had reported that protestors began their march from Golden Grove, passed through the villages of Haslington, Enmore, Paradise, Enterprise, Melanie, Coldingen, Bladen Hall, Strathspey, Vigilance, Friendship, Buxton, Annandale, Lusignan, Good Hope and stopped at Mon Repos where stalls were looted and persons beaten.

During the protest, roads were blocked with debris and burning tyres while scores of people were allegedly beaten and robbed. As police continue its investigations, they are hunting for more persons involved in the act.