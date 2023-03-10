Latest update March 10th, 2023 2:04 AM

Plaisance man busted with unlicensed gun

Mar 10, 2023

Kaieteur News – A Plaisance, East Coast Demerara man was arrested early Thursday morning after police found him with a loaded illegal semi-automatic pistol in his possession.

The illegal gun found by police

The man identified as a 29-year-old was reportedly riding a bicycle along Victoria Road, Plaisance when the police stopped him. They proceeded to search him and in his pants waist, they found a .32 Taurus Semi Automatic Pistol loaded with 12 matching rounds. After failing to produce a license for carrying the weapon, he was cautioned and taken into custody.  Investigations are ongoing.

