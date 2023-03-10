Latest update March 10th, 2023 12:59 AM

One Guyana Republic Ten10 Softball Cricket Festival rescheduled to next Sunday

Mar 10, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – The One Family Star Promotions and Mayflower Sports Club have teamed up to host the inaugural Region 6 “One Guyana Republic Ten10 Softball Cricket Festival”.  According to the organisers the one-day limited overs knock-out competition was scheduled to be played on Sunday 19th February 2023 but it has been rescheduled to Sunday 12th March 2023 at the Mayflower Sports Club Ground, Number 0 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Dr. Budhai managing director of Smile Designers left handing sponsorship to Mikhel Narine.

According to the organisers the event was pushed back due to some unforeseen circumstances and would like to apologise for the inconvenience this rescheduling may have caused and look forward to the continuous cooperation from the teams, its partners, and fans.

Coming on board to support the event is Smile Designers Dental of Pub. Rd. 78 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.  The business has thrown its support behind this inaugural Region 6 “One Guyana Republic Ten10 Softball Cricket Festival”.  According to Dr. Dahanraj Budhai, Smile Designers is very pleased to be on board with the event and hope that the young softball players take the opportunity to be part of the day’s activities.

The managing director of Smile Designers went on to say that it is his dental business cooperate responsibility to give back to the community and he is very pleased that sports are one way he has used to give back because it brings people together.  He said it brings not only the players, officials, and organizers together but the entire region and community at large.

He further went on to wish all the teams taking part the very best and said he looks forward to a day of exciting softball cricket.

The management of One Family Star Promotions and officials of the Mayflower Sports Club extends their appreciation to Dr. Budhai for coming on board and supporting the event.

According to the organisers there will be over $200,000 in cash and trophies up for grabs for the outstanding teams and individual players.  The competition will see teams from across region 6 taking part and the action gets underway at 9 am sharp.

Interested teams can contact Roy at 654-8187. Randy at 687-8251 or One Family Star Promotions at 706-5907.

According to the organisers there will also be a number of side attractions for the patrons, music will be provided by fancy face sound system, and there will be a well-stock bar and BBQ for sale.

Residents are encouraged to support the event.

