Nomination Day for LGE set for April 17, 2023

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Elections Commission has set April 17, 2023 as Nomination Day for Local Government Elections to be held on June 12, this year.

This means all parties; organisations and individuals that intend to contest this year’s local government elections must submit their symbol for approval by GECOM. In an advertisement carried in the local newspapers, GECOM announced that those desirous of participating in the elections have up to 21 days before Nomination Day to submit their symbol to be used on the ballot paper. The Elections Commission said that those political parties, groups or individuals that have already submitted symbols based on the previous deadline do not need to resubmit their symbols.

Additionally, the parties and groups and individual candidates are also expected to submit their list of candidates at the Registration Office in their area. Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall had appointed June 12, 2023, as the date for Local Government Elections. Last month, GECOM commenced the preparation of the Register of Voters to be used for the conduct of Local Government Elections 2023.

The Elections Commission also approved the work plan for the conduct of Local Government Elections (LGE). In this regard, the Secretariat proceeded with the full implementation of the relevant statutory and administrative activities to ensure the successful conduct of the elections in the eighty Local Authority Areas (LAAs) countrywide.

Going forward, the GECOM Secretariat moved to (roll out a robust civic and voter education programme, appoint Electoral Registrars and Assistant Electoral Registrars, and extract the Preliminary List of Voters (PLV). These activities are directly linked to the preparation of Registers of Voters for each of the 80 Local Authority Areas.

Preparation for the conduct of LGE commenced in 2022. In this regard, the GECOM Secretariat had already completed the training of management and polling day staff for all of the Local Authority Areas, and the receipt of applications for and approval of symbols submitted by political parties, voluntary groups and individuals who intend to contest in the elections.