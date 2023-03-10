Latest update March 10th, 2023 2:04 AM

Man found dead in Ogle canal near his home

Mar 10, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating the death of a 51-year-old man who was on Wednesday found dead in a drainage canal near his home at Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead: Vendanand Khemraj 

The dead man was identified as Vendanand Khemraj, a driver. His body was found around 20:00 hrs lying face down and submerged in the canal on the western side of Well Street, Ogle.

Family members last saw Khemraj alive around 18:20hrs that evening. Detectives at this time suspect that Khemraj could have fallen into the canal while returning home and drowned since there were no signs of foul play.

Nevertheless, police are awaiting an autopsy to determine his exact cause of death before ruling on the case.

According to his relatives, Khemraj had a drinking problem and was a diabetic.

Investigations are ongoing.

