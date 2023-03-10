In-laws on station bail after fight

Kaieteur News – A man and his in-laws on Tuesday night allegedly assaulted each other over his wife.

The man, his mother-in-law and father-in-law are all out on station bail as police on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) investigate the matter. Kaieteur News understands that they clashed with each other at his in-laws’ home. This newspaper understands from relatives that the man would physically abuse his wife repeatedly. On Tuesday night, his in-laws got involved and the man allegedly assaulted them both. His in-laws, however, fought back and allegedly injured the man’s head with a piece of wood. Police had to be called in and all parties involved were taken into custody.

Sources close to the investigation said that police were forced to release the man on $30,000 station bail because he was bleeding profusely from an injury to his head. His in-laws were released on $20,000 bail each too because they are senior citizens. Investigators said that they could not charge the man for the alleged abuse against his wife because she did not make any statement to police.

Kaieteur News understands that she refused to do so and instead of giving a statement to police about him assaulting her parents, she opted to report that they assaulted him.

Her decision, according to information received, resulted in her parents “putting her out of their home”. With nowhere to go, the police let her remain at the station until she found a place. Sources close to the investigation said that investigators suspect that reports of her husband abusing her might be true and will be keeping an eye on the matter for her own safety. Investigations are ongoing.