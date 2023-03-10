GTTA reveals Men and Women National teams

Latest update March 10th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) has announced the national teams that will be representing Guyana at the Men’s Team CAC games Qualifier and Senior Caribbean Championships, as well as the Women’s Team CAC games Qualifier and Senior Caribbean Championships.

The events will be held from March 16 – 19 and March 20 – 25, respectively.

For the Men’s Team, Shemar Britton, Jonathan Van Lange, Joel Alleyne, Elishaba Johnson, and Paul David have been selected, while the Women’s Team comprises of Chelsea Edghill, Natalie Cummings, Priscilla Greaves, Thuraia Thomas, and Jasmine Billingy.

The GTTA selection committee has carefully chosen the players based on their performance in recent local, regional tournaments and overseas engagement at club and circuit level.

The GTTA believes that the mixture of seasoned players and youth during this transition period along with their continued preparation have what it takes to represent Guyana well in these tournaments with emphasis on the CAC qualifier.

These players have been training daily in sessions that include practice and physical training. GTTA is grateful for the support partnerships which is aiding in providing the team with the necessary resources and support to ensure that they are adequately prepared for the competitions. As part of training, the association has also been working with the players to develop their mental toughness and strategies, which are crucial in high-pressure matches.

GTTA President, Godfrey Munroe, expressed his confidence in the selected teams, saying, “We are very proud of the players that have been selected to represent Guyana at these important events. We believe that they have the potential to do very well, and we will continue to support them in any way we can. We wish them all the best and hope that they will make Guyana proud.”

The GTTA is encouraging the people of Guyana to come out and support the national teams as they compete against the best players from the Caribbean and Central America.

