Forrester Lumber Yard & Trophy Stall set to sponsor the “Opening Day Stakes” Horserace

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s number one lumber retailer, Forrester Lumber Yard and popular Trophy & Engraving Store, Trophy Stall, has undoubtedly pledged their support to the upcoming “Opening Day Stakes” carded for this Sunday 12th March, 2023 at the Rising Sun Turf Club.

No stranger to the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Committee, Forester has been an avid supporter of local horseracing. Forrester Lumber Yard, who started business from humble beginnings, has now evolved from lumber to the civil industry. As a household name in the industry Mr. Andrew Forester continues to spread their wings opening branches of their company throughout Guyana. Now moving heavily into ready mix, the company continues to provide gainful employment for hundreds of youths and his passion for the upliftment of Guyana’s youth has definitely made him a model businessman.

Mr. Ramesh Surich Owner & CEO of Trophy Stall has supported the development of numerous sporting activities and players in Guyana. As the largest supplier of trophies, plaques, engraving, printing and multiple gift items, Trophy Stall has been at the helm of most sporting activities where prizes are involved. The company continues to raise the bar with new and improved trophy options and designs in keeping with international standards.

Preparations are moving swiftly for this Sundays “Opening Day Stakes” which is expected to be well attended due to the unfortunate postponement due to the inclement weather. Stable & Horse owners have expressed the dire need for structured races to be held to ensure the investments made in the thoroughbreds bare the reward of cash, trophies and bragging rights.

When contacted for further information, Mr. Nasrudeen “Junior” Mohamed indicated, “This Sunday’s race is going to be a huge success based on feedback on the ground. We have done our best to ensure the track stays in good shape. We are aware of the continuous investments made by Stable & Horse owners to upkeep their horses for this sport so the JJTRC will ensure races are held.

This Sunday we have opened our internal carpark free of cost to all vehicle owners with complimentary programs upon entry while stocks last of course. Please ensure all entries are in or for further information feel free to contact Jingo Jagdeo at 618-7278, Fazal Habibulla at 611-1141 or whatsapp Nic Chadee on 1 868 386 2432. So bring the entire family and let’s enjoy the stiff competition while having fun at the Opening Day Stakes.”