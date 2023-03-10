De birthday cake and drink missing in action

Kaieteur News – Dem boys know that de newspaper business nah doing too good since de pandemic. More people reading de paper online till dem ketch dem bearings.

And dem boys know dat de radio can.

But a certain man celebrate a special milestone yesterday and dem boys was waiting fuh a drink fuh buy. But like de man hand more tight than de man who h.

Birthday cake nah share yet and drinks nah share yet. Dem boys hear though dat dem gan gat a big bash dis weekend and nuff drinks and food gan deh bout. But dem boys nah holding dem breath because yesterday dem boys go pon a fast hoping fuh eat some birthday cake and at least get a malta. But dem boys nah see none pass by yet.

It mek dem boys remember when deh celebrate deh grandfather 100th birthday.

De family wheeled him in his chair out onto the lawn for a picnic. When he slowly started to lean to the right, his daughter stuffed a pillow on his right side to prop him up. A bit later, he started leaning to the left. His son straightened him up and stuffed a pillow on his left side. Soon he started tilting forward. This time his other son caught him and tied a pillow around his waist.

A few minutes later, his grandson arrived. He said, “Hey, Grandpa! How’s life treating you?”

“Terrible,” he said. “They won’t let me fart.

Talk half. Leff half!