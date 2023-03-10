CTES, Jacobs Jewellery scores with Rawle Toney 3×3 classic

Kaieteur News – Century Tamara Energy Services Inc. (CTES), and Jacobs Jewellery have collaborated to support the third edition of the Rawle Toney 3×3 classic, which is slated for March 18 – 19 at the Burnham Basketball Court.

Yesterday at the CTES headquarters in Campbellville, organiser of the event, Rawle Toney, revealed the details of the partnership in the presence of CTES Business Development Office, Varshnie Rampersaud.

CTES’s inaugural voyage with the RT 3×3 classic sees them covering the cost of the four championship rings that will be presented to members of the team that reigns supreme this year. The sponsorship amounts to a figure above $500,000.

Jacobs Jewellery, under the proprietorship of former National Cricketer, Steven Jacobs, was the first entity to undertake this venture when they came onboard for the stating of the second edition of the fast-paced tournament.

Rampersaud said, “We are pleased to show our support for the Rawle Toney 3×3 Tournament. Century Tamara Energy Services understands the importance of sports is to our daily lives and our community. We are proud to support this tournament and the athletes that will be participating and we believe that these tournaments not only bring individuals together but they create a sense of pride and unity.”

“CTES also recognizes the hard work and dedication that goes into organizing such and events and as such we would like to extend well wishes to everyone that will be in this successful tournament.

Toney was also gratuitous in his remarks that echoed around the support of the private sector, which he disclosed, funds 100% of any move the RT 3×3 Classic makes.

He added that preparations for the tournament have been going swimmingly with the only foreseeable hurdle being the unavailability of immediate flights out of Guyana for the St. Lucian team. This is due to the Country not being on the airline’s daily flight schedule.

A total of 16 teams for Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, and St. Lucia, Suriname and USA will compete for this year’s top prize of $400,000 while the runner-up will have to settle for $200,000, both sponsored by Team Mohamed’s. The team finishing third will pocket $100,000.

Additional, this edition’s Most Valuable Player rides away with a new motorcycle, compliments of Rock Auto Trans and Spare Parts.

Other partners onboard for this event include Team Mohamed’s, Hennessy, E-Net, VSH Shipping, Rock Auto SparesSlingerz Entertainment, Shi-Oil and Hot Spot Bar.