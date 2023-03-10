Canada-based Guyana Dhaniram confident West Indies lifting World Cup over-50 trophy

Kaieteur News – Fifty-four-year-old Sunil Dhaniram has expressed confidence that West Indies can come out victorious at the upcoming Over-50, limited-over World Cup in South Africa.

The action is set to bowl off on Monday and will climax March 20.

According to the versatile all-rounder, the team is well-balanced and ready to showcase their talent in every aspect of the game.

“This [is] big tournament and I am confident we can win; we just have to stay focused and play competitive cricket,” Dhaniram stated.

West Indies have drawn in Division A alongside Australia, Canada, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, USA and Zimbabwe.

Division B is made up of South Africa, England, Wales, Pakistan, India, United Arab Emirates and Namibia.

The veteran West Indies cricketers will start off their campaign against Sri Lanka and the Canada-based Guyanese Dhaniram believes they are anxious to prove their all-round capabilities in the very first match.

“We have a bunch of experienced players in the lineup; meaning players with international and regional experience and that should also give us the confidence at the tournament; I believe it is about starting on a winning note and that can be very encouraging” Dhaniram stated from his home in Toronto.

Quizzed about his personal experience in South Africa during his representation for Canada, the Berbician revealed it will make a difference but still feels he will have to play positive and hard cricket.

“Obviously, this is a different era and yes my previous exposure in South Africa will definitely help me with the conditions and hopefully it would be of benefit to the team as well,” Dhaniram, who represented his birth country in 12 first-class matches before his emigration to Canada, related.

The tidy left-handed batsman and left-arm orthodox spinner Dhaniram mentioned his elder brother Sudesh, Jamaican former first-class batsman Delroy Morgan and ex-Guyana senior all-rounder Vijaj Seonarine will also bring a wealth of experience into the team.

“We have some quality players in the lineup and they too are capable of doing well from the start of things; there are other good players with experience in this version and no doubt will be anxious to make an impression,” Dhaniram, who featured in 41 one-day internationals for Canada, remarked.

The side will be led again by former Guyana player Zamin Amin. He was at the helm in 2020 when the tournament was aborted due to the catastrophe of the Global Pandemic.

West Indies squad reads: Zamin Amim (captain), Narine Bideshi, Sudesh Dhaniram, Sunil Dhaniram, Rajendra Dilraj, Ian Drakes, Kenny Girdharry, Fareed Hosein, William Lashley, Ishwar Maraj, Azad Mohammed, Delroy Morgan, Basil Persaud, Richard Ramrekha, Anthony Sahadeo, Vejai Seonarine, Balwant ‘Roy’ Singh and Chanderpaul Singh.