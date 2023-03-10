Accelerated access into the oil and gas sector for Guyanese

…as GO NDE launches Learn & Earn programme

Kaieteur News – Applications are now open for 24 Guyanese to get accelerated access into the oil and gas sector with free specialised training in non- destructive testing and inspection.

The subsidised training is being provided through a partnership between GO NDE Inc and Global Compliance Service, a press release from the entity states. The companies recently signed a memorandum of understanding to increase training opportunities for Guyanese in non-destructive testing and industrial inspection. This partnership is aimed at creating greater opportunities for Guyanese while boosting local content.

David Pope, Regional Director of Global Compliance Service, explained the companies have identified several areas for the training that will give successful applicants a foothold in the oil and gas industry and will cover several critical areas.

According to the General Manager of GO NDE Inc, Joshua Samuel, the programme was born out of our need to expand in Guyana. He explained that this training will see 24 persons being trained in the first phase, the top 8 will then be given the first opportunity for further training in areas such as rope access training, offshore and lifting gear inspection. This will see them getting certified and qualified to work in the oil and gas sector. Once qualified they will be employed by GO NDE Inc., gain their licence and become competent inspectors in the industry.

The training programme was born out of a need to invest in the human capital of Guyana and to expand local content capacity. Managing Director of GO NDE Nicholas Deygoo said that they recognised the need for expanded non-destructive testing and inspection services in Guyana and the dire need for more locally trained personnel. He urged young people to seize this opportunity to get million-dollar training for free while securing an accelerated path into the lucrative oil and gas sector. The non-destructive testing and inspection services include quality control, safety, environmental compliance, and many other critical areas. The training will initially be conducted in Guyana and the top 8 students will be sent for additional training overseas. The application for this training is open to all Guyanese and applicants can send their applications to [email protected]