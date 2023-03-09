Latest update March 9th, 2023 12:59 AM

Suspected bandit nabbed with two guns before committing crime

Mar 09, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A suspected bandit was on Tuesday night nabbed by ranks of the Tactical Service Unit with two loaded guns in Queenstown, Georgetown.

According to information reaching Kaieteur News the suspected bandit was with an accomplice when the ranks pulled up on them around 21:00hrs in the vicinity of Irving and Laluni Streets, Queenstown.

Upon seeing the police, the suspects fled to avoid being captured and while the ranks managed to arrest one of them, the other escaped. In his possession police found two illegal firearms loaded with live ammunition.

Kaieteur News understands that the TSU ranks were alerted of the men’s presence in the area after they were seen acting suspiciously.

Fearful that they were about to commit a crime the police swooped down at the location to make the arrest. Speaking with Kaieteur News on Wednesday, Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum said that detectives are interrogating the suspect to find out if he and his accomplice had any plans to commit a crime in Queenstown that evening.  Detectives are doing a background check to see if he has any criminal record.

Investigations are ongoing.

Are we going to get F again with the 5th Oil Project?

