Skeletal remains of female found at Zeelugt

Kaieteur News – The skeletal remains of a female were on Tuesday found inside a house at Zeelugt on the East Bank of Essequibo (EBE).

Police suspect that the remains might be that of the owner of the home, 55-year-old Basmattie Seenanon called ‘Savitree’.

Seenanon was reportedly last seen alive around July or August last year but no one knew she was missing. On Tuesday last, her nephew went to Zeelugt to play phagwah and decided to visit his aunt since he was in the area.

At around 10:00hrs he entered her house only to find a skeleton lying on her bed surrounded by garbage. Police have since questioned neighbours and learnt from her brother-in-law, a resident of Zeelugt, that Seenanon had suffered from mental illness.

He claimed that she would distance herself from family members and would be abusive to people around the community.

Investigations are ongoing.