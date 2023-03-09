Latest update March 9th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Skeletal remains of female found at Zeelugt

Mar 09, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The skeletal remains of a female were on Tuesday found inside a house at Zeelugt on the East Bank of Essequibo (EBE).

Police suspect that the remains might be that of the owner of the home, 55-year-old Basmattie Seenanon called ‘Savitree’.

Seenanon was reportedly last seen alive around July or August last year but no one knew she was missing. On Tuesday last, her nephew went to Zeelugt to play phagwah and decided to visit his aunt since he was in the area.

At around 10:00hrs he entered her house only to find a skeleton lying on her bed surrounded by garbage. Police have since questioned neighbours and learnt from her brother-in-law, a resident of Zeelugt, that Seenanon had suffered from mental illness.

He claimed that she would distance herself from family members and would be abusive to people around the community.

Investigations are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Are we going to get F again with the 5th Oil Project?

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Motie leads West Indies fight back against South Africa in 2nd Test

Motie leads West Indies fight back against South Africa in 2nd Test

Mar 09, 2023

AFP – Aiden Markram helped South Africa race to a strong start before the West Indies fought back on the first day of the second Test in Johannesburg yesterday. Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie,...
Read More
Anisha Gibbons doubtful for CARIFTA Games

Anisha Gibbons doubtful for CARIFTA Games

Mar 09, 2023

MIA – The baseball question and the GOA election?

MIA – The baseball question and the GOA...

Mar 09, 2023

Rifle shooters fully confident in their ability to win short range championship

Rifle shooters fully confident in their ability...

Mar 09, 2023

Berbice face Essequibo March 9-12 at Enmore, Demerara vs Select XI March 11-14 at GCC

Berbice face Essequibo March 9-12 at Enmore,...

Mar 09, 2023

DCB selects U-15 squad for the GCB U-15 Inter-County tournament 2023

DCB selects U-15 squad for the GCB U-15...

Mar 08, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]