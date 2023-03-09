Rifle shooters fully confident in their ability to win short range championship

Kaieteur News – The national rifle shooters believe that they have the ability to win the short range title at the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Championship which is set to be held from May 8-14, 2023 at the Crabbs Ranges in Antigua & Barbu

da with only the short range title up for grabs.

Lennox Braithwaite, who is the Secretary Treasurer of the Guyana National Rifle Association (GNRA) and with responsibility for training, highlighted numerous measures that the team have been working on to insure victory.

When asked what is the team doing to improve their performance in the short range shooting Braithwaite said, their full focus is on short range shooting as preparations started since the last weekend in January. He noted, they first examined all of the equipment so they can identify all areas that need maintenance and servicing.

After failing to produce the score needed to win the short range last time, they have started practicing early on short range shooting so that everyone on the team can get enough points to take them through. The full focus is on the 300 range, bringing every shooter to that acceptable level by doing some record shoots, individual shoots also followed by some team practice which they will try to make highly competitive, Braithwaite explained.

Braithwaite went on to state that the guys are very confident in their ability to beat the rest of the Caribbean, knowing their strengths and weakness which they will use to full advantage. They would also look at their performances previously so they can have a better understanding to where they fell down and to improve same.

When asked how has the training sessions have been going Braithwaite informed that, practice sessions commence on weekends and they would have had practice sessions for every weekend leading up to the tournament with the full focus on the 300 short range shooting. On the question as it relates to adequate amounts of ammunition for training, he mentioned that they have ammunition that is of good quality, similarly to what will be used in the competition and there are no problems with equipment or ammunition as they head forward.