Hypocrites with ulterior motives

Kaieteur News – Guyanese who courageously stand as patriotic advocates for a better oil deal with ExxonMobil are “hypocrites” with “ulterior motives.” These are the vibes coming not from soulless, rapacious American oil superpower, ExxonMobil, but from Guyana’s own leaders.

To urge, insist, and persist with calls for a fair contract transform Guyanese calling for that into pariahs and frauds. Though said in different words, and in different ways, this is where this country’s President and Vice President are, how they lash out at the few citizens standing up for better than what Guyana has now with its ExxonMobil deal.

Guyanese refusing to buy-in to the doubletalk and two-faced nature of the PPPC Government and its leaders are branded as dishonest and lacking principle, by those who have compiled some real ugly and barbarous records over the years. Leaders who have not engaged in the clearest and straightest kind of talk with citizens over their vast natural resources wealth are now content to cast aspersions on the motives of their contemporaries. The record is an open book, and it points to who are the hypocrites and who are dishonorable and deficient with truths, small and large. In this country, it is a badge of honor to be labeled so nervously, so tremblingly, by those who see menacing shadows behind every curtain, hear frightening sounds behind the rustle of every leaf.

In life’s many journeys, workers are always pressing their unions to fight for better terms and conditions of employment for them, even when well compensated. Or, are always themselves approaching those in charge for more favorable consideration, and again, this is even when they have been cared for well. In Guyana’s oil contract, the rawest of raw deals, the dirtiest deal, to applaud the pittances that this country receives is the equivalent of a perversity by itself. No Guyanese should be so shameless, none so barren of self-respect, of even barebones wisdom, so as to stay silent before what is a robbery repeated daily, with every barrel of our precious blood sucked from below the seas.

But from their sharp words, and their twisted postures, silence is what His Excellency President Ali, and Vice President Jagdeo expect, now demand, from all Guyanese. To speak up for what is our own is now subversive. To take a stand for what belongs to us, and over which we are being skinned and sucked by a vampirish ExxonMobil, amounts to unforgivable treason. The logic, if there is any in the shrill and childish abuses, is upside down. It makes matters worst for President and Vice President, makes both of them come across as less than they are capable of, smaller than they actually are.

The furious vehemence of President and Vice President only draws more attention to their feeble defenses of ExxonMobil. Their distortions of reality, of the integrity of others, have now become the defining characteristic of leaders trusted to fight the foreigner exploiters for our benefit. They lack the courage to fight the foreigners, lack the straightness that is required, so they fight to weaken the few Guyanese calling for corrective action against those same exploiters who condemn the majority of Guyanese to slavery and poverty.

President Ali, Vice President Jagdeo (correctly) never had a good word to say about the 2016 oil contract, and they made sure that they held all their people, ministers and supporters, to that line. Today, those who hammer away at the contract, and call for its revisiting and restructuring are denounced in vile terms. It is for doing what the PPP itself found fault with, cursed. This paper was and remains the media leader in laying bare the atrocities of the 2016 oil deal, and presents more than anyone, where local and foreign individuals and groups stand on the same contract. What they are calling for, but which both President and Vice President shiver in their trousers in thinking what waits to be done. The weak-kneed shout “hypocrites” at those speaking honestly. Those with a history of chronic concealments now barefacedly accuse patriotic Guyanese as having “ulterior motives.” Who are bigger hypocrites, and have darker, deeper “ulterior motives” than those who cherish today what they cursed before?