Guyana is going to de dogs… literally

Latest update March 9th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 09, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Is all around yuh go in dis country is dogs yuh seeing. Some yards gat five and six dogs. Every street in Guayna gat stray dogs, even dem big-shot gated community gat stray dogs.
Deh gat dog fight wah does be keep in secret on de East Coast. People breeding dogs as a money-making venture. And some of dem bredding them fuh fight… with other dogs. Dogs fetching higher price than dem Hush Puppies wah used to sell at Fograty’s in de ole days.
Dog food now creating employment. Deh gat people mekkin money supplying meat fuh dem dog food vendors. And dem dog food vendors mekkin’ a decent ‘change’ when de afternoon come with dog food.
Some people nah gat de energy after work fuh go home and cook dog food. So dem buying de bags of dog food wah selling at dem roadside.
But some of dem dogs mekkin style pun de dog food. Dem turning up dem nose pun de food.. Dem seeing other dogs in house getting food wah buy in animal store and supermarket. And dem nah want eat de roadside dog food. Even dem rice-eater mekkin style pun food dese days.
Dem used to seh dat a dog is man’s best friend. But den dem women come up with a new slogan. Dem claim that a spouse is a man’s best friend. Wan day a man decide fuh test which one is true. He lock he wife and he dog in de car trunk and drive around fuh one hour. When he open de trunk, guess who was happy to see him?
Talk half. Leff half!
Are we going to get F again with the 5th Oil Project?
Mar 09, 2023AFP – Aiden Markram helped South Africa race to a strong start before the West Indies fought back on the first day of the second Test in Johannesburg yesterday. Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie,...
Mar 09, 2023
Mar 09, 2023
Mar 09, 2023
Mar 09, 2023
Mar 08, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – The government’s planning is haphazard. This is one of the reasons why the President had to make... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]