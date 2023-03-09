Latest update March 9th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana is going to de dogs… literally

Mar 09, 2023

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Is all around yuh go in dis country is dogs yuh seeing. Some yards gat five and six dogs. Every street in Guayna gat stray dogs, even dem big-shot gated community gat stray dogs.

Deh gat dog fight wah does be keep in secret on de East Coast. People breeding dogs as a money-making venture. And some of dem bredding them fuh fight… with other dogs. Dogs fetching higher price than dem Hush Puppies wah used to sell at Fograty’s in de ole days.

Dog food now creating employment. Deh gat people mekkin money supplying meat fuh dem dog food vendors. And dem dog food vendors mekkin’ a decent ‘change’ when de afternoon come with dog food.

Some people nah gat de energy after work fuh go home and cook dog food. So dem buying de bags of dog food wah selling at dem roadside.

But some of dem dogs mekkin style pun de dog food. Dem turning up dem nose pun de food.. Dem seeing other dogs in house getting food wah buy in animal store and supermarket. And dem nah want eat de roadside dog food. Even dem rice-eater mekkin style pun food dese days.

Dem used to seh dat a dog is man’s best friend. But den dem women come up with a new slogan. Dem claim that a spouse is a man’s best friend. Wan day a man decide fuh test which one is true. He lock he wife and he dog in de car trunk and drive around fuh one hour. When he open de trunk, guess who was happy to see him?

Talk half. Leff half!

