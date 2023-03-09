Govt. to pay at least $44M to supervise construction of $1.7B Karasabai School

Kaieteur News – Having turned the sod for the construction of the $1.7 billion Karasabai Secondary School in Region Nine the Ministry of Education is currently seeking a supervisory firm to oversee the construction of the building.

At one of the recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that three firms have applied to provide this service. The firms that bid are GR Engineering Company who bid $44,100,000, CB & Associates Inc. who bid $48,796,750 and Caribbean Engineering Management Consultants Inc. who placed a bid of $61,000,000 for the job.

Kaieteur News had reported that in the next two years, no longer will there be primary tops in the Karasabai District, as the Ministry signed the contract for the construction of a brand new modern secondary school for the area.

The contract which is worth $1,773,930,690 was signed by the Ministry and the Contractor, Avinash Contracting and Scrap Metal Inc. Kaieteur News had reported that Avinash Contracting was among 20 contractors who had placed bids for the project, when it was opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office last month. According to the NPTAB information, the ministry had estimated this project to cost $1,797,001,868.

The modern school complex will be fitted with ten buildings, which would include the main teaching block and allied lecturing facilities, modern science laboratory for Physics, Chemistry and Biology, TVET Centres, combined Home Economics and cafeteria area, teachers’ quarters and an outdoor sitting forecourt.

It was reported that the designs of the buildings were completed in November 2022, after a series of consultations. The ministry had stated that once completed, the facility will house and will cater for 500 students in the classroom, and 250 students in the dormitories.

In a release from the ministry, the construction of this school means students will no longer have to traverse rough terrains daily to receive an education they rightly deserve. Students from Karasabai and all other neighbouring villages will have the opportunity to pursue a sound secondary education. Students in the Karasabai sub-district from communities such as Tiger Pond, Cracrana, Tsushima, Kokshebai and Yurong Paru are currently either not receiving a secondary education or are being educated in primary tops, a secondary dept in a primary school.