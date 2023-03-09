Former Reg.9 REO charged for threatening contractor, damaging property

Kaieteur News – Former Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region Nine, Carl Parker, 59, of Lethem Agriculture Zone, Hiowa Creek in Central Rupununi was on Wednesday charged for allegedly threatening a contractor and damaging a property which all occurred in the township last Saturday.

According to the police, Parker who was represented by Attorney-at-law Darren Wade made his first court appearance before Principal Magistrate Allan Wilson at the Lethem Magistrate’s Court, where the charges were read to him. Parker pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleges that on March 4 last, he threatened Dale Kennedy, a 51-year-old Contractor of Tabatinga, Lethem. The defendant was granted self-bail for this charge and is expected to return on March 22, 2023 for the continuation of this matter.

The police noted that on Wednesday too, Parker was charged for a second offence along with Godfrey Williams called ‘Cut Mouth’, a 55-year-old miner of Tabatinga Village, Lethem. Parker and Williams were charged with Malicious Damage to Property, committed on the Government of Guyana, which occurred on March 4 at Lethem Central Rupununi. Both men pleaded not guilty to the charge. Bail was granted in the sum of $30,000 each. The matter was adjourned to March 22 also for statement.

Kaieteur News understands that both men were charged after they were arrested for their actions in relation to the dispute over the PNCR office in Lethem which the Government demolished last week. It was reported that the People National Congress Reform (PNC/R) Party was evicted from the property for the alleged unauthorised use of a government building. Following several notices to vacate, the Regional Administration had taken the step to have the building demolished.