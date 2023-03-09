Latest update March 9th, 2023 12:59 AM

Electrical fire leaves family homeless

Mar 09, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A family of three on Wednesday lost their home due to an electrical fire at Enmore, East Coast Demerara, despite valiant efforts by neighbours who had formed a bucket brigade to assist firefighters in extinguishing the flames.

The fire reportedly started around 14:11hrs. According to reports received by Kaieteur News, the occupants who were at the time sitting in the yard saw smoke emanating from the building and raised an alarm.

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) was alerted and fire tenders from the Mahaica and Melanie Fire Stations were sent to scene immediately.  Cell phone recorded videos showed neighbours assisting the firefighters to extinguish the flames while the occupants tried to save what they could from the burning building.

The aftermath of the fire

The GFS stated that building was destroyed but firefighters were able to prevent damage to a nearby building. Following investigations conducted fire investigators learnt that the blaze was caused by an electrical fan left plugged in.

The GFS said the fan overheated and ignited the fire which was further propelled after spreading to nearby combustible materials.

