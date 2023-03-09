Digicel launches 16 iPhone 14 Pro Max 16 DAYS Promotion

Latest update March 9th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 09, 2023 News
Anniversary celebrations continue!!
Kaieteur News – Digicel Guyana said yesterday that their 16th anniversary celebrations will continue as it launches another grand promotion dubbed “16 iPhones in 16 days”. Sixteen customers will be walking away with an Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max at the end of the 16 days period. Digicel customers are in for an exciting 16 days as Digicel gives them the opportunity to win one of the latest pieces of technology.
Qualifying to win an iPhone 14 Pro Max is easy! Both prepaid and postpaid customers can participate to win an Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max daily for 16 days beginning March 9th and ending on March 24th. Prepaid customers can enter by simply topping up with $1,000 or more (Electronically or by Scratch Cards). Every top up of $1000 or more gives them one entry in the draw for that day. For postpaid customers, all they need to do is pay their February bill in full and their number will be entered in the draw for the entire promotional period. Winners will be randomly selected daily and called live during the Digicel Morning Rush radio show on Kaieteur Radio 99.1FM at 7:45am!
If for any reason a winner is called and their phone is off or the call goes unanswered, they will have until midnight to answer their call or make contact with Digicel on 690-5444. If that customer doesn’t answer within the time frame, then another random winner will be chosen.
Digicel said it would like to remind customers that this is the only promotion that is currently running and not to answer WhatsApp calls claiming to be Digicel or to give their 4-digit codes or pin numbers. All calls for this promotion will come from 226-7453/4 (Kaieteur Radio 99.1FM) or 660-1000.
Digicel Group is a total communications and entertainment provider with operations in 31 markets throughout the Caribbean, Central America and Asia Pacific. Digicel also runs a host of community-based initiatives across its markets, including Digicel Foundations in Haiti, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea and Trinidad and Tobago which focus on educational, cultural and social development programmes.
