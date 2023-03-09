Latest update March 9th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Berbice face Essequibo March 9-12 at Enmore, Demerara vs Select XI March 11-14 at GCC

Mar 09, 2023 Sports

GCB Senior Inter-County four-day Tournament

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Senior Male Inter-County four-day tournament will continue on March 9-12, 2023 with the second round fixture between Berbice and Essequibo being played at Enmore, while the Demerara and GCB Select XI match will run from March 11-14, 2023 at GCC, Bourda.

Kevon Boodie

Kevon Boodie

Rajendra Chandrika

Rajendra Chandrika

The tournament began on February 25 with Berbice defeating Demerara by six wickets while Essequibo thumped the GCB Select XI by 271 runs. Those first round matches were both played at the National Stadium. The third and final round will be played on March 19-22 at GCC and Everest.

The Guyana Harpy Eagles players selected to participate in the West Indies Championship are unavailable for the second and third round of the GCB Senior Inter-county four-day tournament.

Teams:

Demerara squad: Christopher Barnwell (Captain), Navindra Persaud, Raymond Perez, Ushadave Balgobin, Akshaya Persaud (Vice-Captain), Shamar Yearwood, Travis Persaud, Ronaldo Ali Mohamed, Richie Looknauth, Ashmead Need, Steven Sankar, Qumar Torrington, Sachin Singh and Sachin Balgobin. The Manager is Puneet Jaigopaul and Head coach is Quasen Nedd.

Junior Sinclair

Junior Sinclair

Christopher Barnwell

Christopher Barnwell

Essequibo squad: Kevon Boodie(Captain), Ricardo Peters, Sheldon Charles, Gulcharan Chulai, Neland Codogan, Ricardo Adams (Vice- Captain), Bruce Vincent, Quentin Sampson, Ronaldo Renn, Leon Swamy, Avinash Persaud, Malcolm Hubbard, Wazim Mohamed, Garfield Peters. The Manager is Yogeshwar Lall and Head Coach is Nandkishore Andrews.

Berbice squad:Junior Sinclair (Captain), Tomanni Caesar, Javed Karim, Garfield Benjamin, Seon Hetmyer, Alex Algoo, Jason Sinclair, Nigel Deodat, Guarav Ramesh, Seon Glasgow, Suresh Dhanai, Kwesi Mickle, Shamal Angel, Keyon Sinclair. Manager is Travis Harcourt and Head Coach is Julian Moore.

GCB Select XI squad: Rajendra Chandrika (Captain), Alvin Mohabir, Jeremiah Scott, Carlos La Rose, Oswin Blair, Rajendra Ramballi, Nathan Persaud, David Williams, Mark Gonzales, Demeter Cameron, Jonathan Rampersaud, Zeynul Ramsammy, Sylus Tyndall and Kevin Umroa. The Manager is Ravindranauth Seeram while the Head Coach is Clive Grimmond.

Live streaming will be available for both matches of each round which would be shared on the GCB Facebook page.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Are we going to get F again with the 5th Oil Project?

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Motie leads West Indies fight back against South Africa in 2nd Test

Motie leads West Indies fight back against South Africa in 2nd Test

Mar 09, 2023

AFP – Aiden Markram helped South Africa race to a strong start before the West Indies fought back on the first day of the second Test in Johannesburg yesterday. Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie,...
Read More
Anisha Gibbons doubtful for CARIFTA Games

Anisha Gibbons doubtful for CARIFTA Games

Mar 09, 2023

MIA – The baseball question and the GOA election?

MIA – The baseball question and the GOA...

Mar 09, 2023

Rifle shooters fully confident in their ability to win short range championship

Rifle shooters fully confident in their ability...

Mar 09, 2023

Berbice face Essequibo March 9-12 at Enmore, Demerara vs Select XI March 11-14 at GCC

Berbice face Essequibo March 9-12 at Enmore,...

Mar 09, 2023

DCB selects U-15 squad for the GCB U-15 Inter-County tournament 2023

DCB selects U-15 squad for the GCB U-15...

Mar 08, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]