Yariah Young Warriors move to second position after 5 wicket win over Malali in latest round match of UDCA t20 cricket competition

Latest update March 8th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 08, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – When the latest play in the preliminary round of the Upper Demerara Cricket Association’s T20 cricket competition was played last Sunday the Yariah Young Warriors romped to a five wicket victory against Malali at the Maria Elizabeth ground in Linden.
After winning the toss and electing to bat Malali could only make 67 as they were bowled out for 67 behind knocks from Denzel Spencer with 20 and Keno Fiedtkou who made 16 as Leon Jones grabbed 4 for 13 from his four overs and Wendell Courtman who took 3 for 12 from three overs.
Responding to that total Yariah Young Warriors hit off the runs as they made 68 for five from 8.4 overs as Devon Jones topped scored with 21 And Dellon Jones 17 with Orlando Williams taking 2 for 10 from three overs and Denzl Spencer 2 for 22 from two overs.
Young Warriors are now sitting in second position on four points after three games played, behind leaders Royal Champions who have five points from three games played with third position seeing Aroiama on two points from two games. West Watooka and Young Achievers are both on two points; but they have played three games, with Malali next on one point from two completed matches as Coomacka are without a point from two games played.
Are we going to get F again with the 5th Oil Project?
Mar 08, 2023Kaieteur News – Mickel Sharma will lead the Demerara team in the GCB Under-15 Inter County cricket Tournament. The team manager is Kumar Bishundial, while the team will be coached by the...
Mar 08, 2023
Mar 08, 2023
Mar 08, 2023
Mar 08, 2023
Mar 08, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – There is no such office or position as political head of any of Guyana’s 10 regional administrations. Those... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]