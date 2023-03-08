Yariah Young Warriors move to second position after 5 wicket win over Malali in latest round match of UDCA t20 cricket competition

Kaieteur News – When the latest play in the preliminary round of the Upper Demerara Cricket Association’s T20 cricket competition was played last Sunday the Yariah Young Warriors romped to a five wicket victory against Malali at the Maria Elizabeth ground in Linden.

After winning the toss and electing to bat Malali could only make 67 as they were bowled out for 67 behind knocks from Denzel Spencer with 20 and Keno Fiedtkou who made 16 as Leon Jones grabbed 4 for 13 from his four overs and Wendell Courtman who took 3 for 12 from three overs.

Responding to that total Yariah Young Warriors hit off the runs as they made 68 for five from 8.4 overs as Devon Jones topped scored with 21 And Dellon Jones 17 with Orlando Williams taking 2 for 10 from three overs and Denzl Spencer 2 for 22 from two overs.

Young Warriors are now sitting in second position on four points after three games played, behind leaders Royal Champions who have five points from three games played with third position seeing Aroiama on two points from two games. West Watooka and Young Achievers are both on two points; but they have played three games, with Malali next on one point from two completed matches as Coomacka are without a point from two games played.