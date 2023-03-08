Region 10’s RDC mulls legal action over REO’s refusal to fund ‘Mash’ activities

Kaieteur News – Region 10’s Regional Democratic Council (RDC) is mulling legal proceedings against the town’s administration for acting in direct contravention to the instructions of the Council. The result of which was a poorly executed Mashramani celebration in the mining town.

The parade only consisted of one float, which was financed out of pocket by elected officials and the business community. The RDC was left without any funding for the event after the REO made it clear that he will not fund the activities.

In addition, the regional administration through advertisements via the state media, informed residents that the parade will end at the Christianburg despite the RDC definitively deciding that it will conclude at Bayroc.

The politicizing of the event resulted in residents and vendors being confused about the culmination point. Many vendors initially set up their stalls at Christianburg and had to be shuttled to Bayroc.

Lindeners turned to social media to express their frustration and disappointment about the event as many were looking forward for a vibrant Mashramani after a two-year hiatus due to the Novel Coronavirus Disease.

They were also disappointed that all of the government floats went to the Berbice Mashramani and none to Linden. In fact, spectators were treated with one meagre float with about 20 revelers. No food and water were provided for the revellers.

Lindeners were also disappointed that the after mash concert that was advertised, was not held.

On Monday, Regional Chairman Deron Adams and other elected officials of the RDC laid the blame directly at the feet of the head of the regional administration and said legal action will be taken.

The Regional Chairman said that the Regional Executive Officer (REO) Dwight John blatantly disobeyed the instruction given by the Regional Council to not participate in Georgetown’s festivities and use to use resources budgeted for Linden’s celebration of Mashramani.

A few days before Linden’s Mashramani activity, the REO wrote the Regional Chairman informing him that funding will not be approved for any unauthorized spending. The REO also wrote the Regional Council, informing it, that he is not accountable to it and described its Commemoration Committee as ad-hoc.

“As such as the Accounting Officer, I am required to comply with the Fiscal Management and Accountability Act where the monies appropriated by the National Assembly under 801 Regional Administration and Finance- Chart of Accounts 6291 – National and Other Events are insufficient to execute the Linden Regional Mashramani celebration 2023. Currently, I would not be responsible of any unauthorized expenditures since it would be in contradiction with prudent financial management and my accounting responsibilities,” the John’s letter stated.

However, the Regional Council believes that the issue is not one of financing since money is available. Rather, the issue is that the Council refused to accept a change in the location for the conclusion of the parade. The parade ended at Bayroc instead of Christianburg as was suggested by the REO and government officials. Construction is being undertaken at the Bayroc ground and the REO argued that it would be safer to have the revellers move to Christianburg.

Efforts were made to have the Mashramani proceedings go to Christianburg but those efforts were futile as the parade ended at Bayroc.

Meanwhile, when contacted, REO John said that he has paid no attention to the Regional Chairman’s statements. John noted too that all statements on the matter will be made by the Ministry of Local Government.