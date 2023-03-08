New Amsterdam man claims harassment and wrongful arrest by police

Kaieteur News – A New Amsterdam man was left embarrassed and appalled by the alleged actions of lawmen Sunday night that resulted in him being arrested for trying to access the New Amsterdam Main Street with his heavily pregnant wife as a passenger.

Dequan Williams, a 27-year-old, told the media that the entire ordeal has raised a lot of questions about the manner in which the police conduct their duties within the region.

Williams detailed that he was driving through Lad Lane to head out to the main road of New Amsterdam Sunday night during the Mashramani activities. He had his heavily pregnant wife in the car and they were trying to get to the location to purchase food. However, he was prevented to accessing the main road because they were some men, dressed casually, imbibing at the street entrance/exit, blocking passage to anyone.

According to Williams, he exited the vehicle and asked if they would oblige him access and also mentioned to them that he had his pregnant wife in the car and that they were just trying to pass to purchase some food.

Williams said it was a surprise to him when they told him they were police officers and that he cannot pass, noting that one of the men who then approached him also had a gun hooked to his waist. He said he informed the armed man that he was comfortable speaking with him to avoid any further issue.

Williams disclosed that he then called a friend who knew the traffic chief in the division and shortly after, police showed up and allowed vehicles to pass but as Williams attempted to pass, a car that was parked on the street with a passenger inside, opened the door, blocking Williams again from passing.

At that point, he exited his vehicle once more and requested a pass but instead, a traffic rank arrived at the location and demanded that he hand over his vehicle documents. Williams, completely baffled at this point, was in the process of handing over his documents when the said rank approached him and said that he was taking too long to produce his documents.

The police rank accosted Williams by his waist and said he was given instructions to arrest him. Williams alleged that he was dragged and thrown in the back of the vehicle and taken to the Central Police Station. He said his father-in-law who had showed up at the location where the arrest took place, was also in police custody.

The New Amsterdam man said he spent an hour in police custody and was still not told what offence he committed. It was not until a police Sergeant showed up and inquired what they were arrested for that they were released shortly after. Williams said he told the Sergeant that he was not sure what they were in custody for. The Sergeant reportedly asked the rank who arrested him what offence he committed but the policeman said he was given instructions to do so.

The policeman was upbraided in his presence and he and his father-in-law were sent away. Williams described his experience as “embarrassing” despite him being co-operative from the inception.

He is considering reporting the matter to the Police Complaints Authority.

Last Thursday, residents of Rose Hall protested the alleged wrongful arrest of a 24-year-old. The 24-year-old, Romel Thomas had said that he was nowhere near when the robbery took place and that police arrested him at a restaurant opposite the place that was robbed. He was eventually released just a few hours after the protest.