Man robbed of motorcycle at Enmore Masjid

Latest update March 8th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 08, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Armed bandits attacked and robbed a man of his motorcycle while he was at an Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD) Masjid.
Kaieteur News understands that the victim was about to participate in the routine morning prayers at the Enmore, ECD Masjid when he was attacked by bandits armed with a knife. While at knifepoint, the man was relieved of his motorcycle.
More details on the robbery will be provided as they become available.
Investigations are ongoing.
