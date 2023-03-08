Impressive wins by Pakuri Warriors and Foxy Ladies kick off Women’s Development League playoff

Latest update March 8th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Women’s Development Football League Playoff is off to an impressive start with Pakuri Warriors and Foxy Ladies Football Clubs securing wins on Saturday.
In front of cheering fans, Pakuri Warriors defeated New Amsterdam United Football Club 5 – 0 at the St Cuthbert’s Village Ground, Demerara-Mahaica.
The home team took the lead 39 minutes into the game with a goal from Britney Poonsammy. The striker and crowd favourite went on to score three more goals, while teammate Sabantho Simon cemented the victory with a fifth goal in the 61st minute of the match.
Meanwhile, Foxy Ladies came out on top against Essequibo United Football Club by winning a dramatic penalty shootout 4-3 at Anna Regina Multilateral School Ground in Cotton Tree, Mahaica-Berbice.
The score was tied at 2-2 at the end of official match time thanks to Foxy Ladies’ Jencel Edmonson 21st and 51st minute goals; and Essequibo United’s Aliyah Henry and Keisha Thomas goals in the 31st and 60th minute of the game.
This year is set to be an extraordinary year for women in football in Guyana. The GFF
Women’s Development Football League Playoff is an opportunity for players to show-off their incredible talent on a national stage. Women’s Football Association (WFA) President Andrea Johnson congratulated all the teams from Saturday’s matches and encouraged Guyanese to continue supporting women in football as the WFA works assiduously to give players more match time.
“Congratulations to all the teams. WFA in partnership with the GFF has put together an exciting playoff that is a pathway for players to be accepted into existing national programmes. We are committed to growing the participation of women in football in Guyana and we encourage everyone to continue supporting the sport,” Johnson shared.
Twelve clubs, featuring senior and junior national players, will play in venues across Guyana over the next month, inspiring a new generation of fans and female footballers.
The playoff is sponsored by MVP Sports and Urban Life. The league was launched in June 2022 with 37 teams from across Guyana to give female players more match minutes.
At Saturday’s games, players exhibited a high level of fitness and focus, giving fans a look at what is to come over the next few weeks.
The 12 clubs in the playoff are: Bartica All Stars FC, Potaro Strikers FC, Essequibo All Stars FC, Foxy Ladies FC, Milerock FC, Coomacka FC, Pakuri Jaguars FC, New Amsterdam United FC, Guyana Police Football Club, Guyana Defence Force FC, Fruta Conquerors FC and Santos FC.
The much anticipated championship match will be held on March 23.
