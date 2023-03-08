How yuh does pluck a chicken?

Dem Boy Seh…

Kaieteur News – De whole country confused now. Lang ago when you go to yuh family in de countryside, dem does go in de yard, snatch up wan of dem creole fowl and cook a nice curry chicken fuh you.

But now deh gat problems. When yuh go, dem still catching de chiken, but dem nah know how fuh pluck it. Dem can’t decide whether fuh start from de neck or de foot.

It mek dem boys remember de story of de man who was driving along de public road. When he look through he car window, he see a chicken running alongside he car.

He was surprised to see de chicken keeping up with him since he was driving at 60 mph. He stepped on de gas and accelerated to 70 mph. But de chicken stayed right next to him. He sped up to 75 mph, but the chicken overtook him.

Den de man noticed that the chicken gat three legs. So he followed de chicken, speeding all the way, and ended up at a farm. He got out of his car and saw that all the chickens on the farm had three legs.

When he spotted the farmer he asked him, “Where did you get these chickens?”

The farmer replied, “Well, everybody likes chicken legs, so I bred a three-legged bird. I’m going to be a millionaire.”

The man was impressed and asked him how they tasted. The farmer said, “Don’t know, I haven’t caught one yet.”

Talk half. Leff half!