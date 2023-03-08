Govt. uses $30M from IDB loan to buy computers for prisoners

Latest update March 8th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 08, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The government spent US$150,000 ($30M) from an Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) loan to purchase some 110 computers to educate prisoners.
Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall on Monday handed over the $30M worth of equipment to the Director of Prisons, Niclon Elliot.
The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) in a press release stated that the equipment received consists of 100 desktop computers, 10 laptops, five projectors with screens and four laser-jet printers.
The equipment, according to GPS, are for the “New Amsterdam, Timehri, Lusignan and Mazaruni prisons”.
They were purchased to boost GPS Rehabilitation programme for inmates – a project to rehabilitate prisoners into the society by educating and training them.
Nandlall explained that the “project aims to train prisoners and provide them with the skills necessary to reduce recidivism.”
Meanwhile, Director of Prisons Elliot was quoted saying, “GPS is responsible for ensuring those persons are equipped with the necessary skills and tools to make them marketable on their release from prison.”
The GPS also said that it is trying to ensure that all prisoners are skilled in areas that will be beneficial to them upon their release and reintegration into society.
Are we going to get F again with the 5th Oil Project?
Mar 08, 2023Kaieteur News – Mickel Sharma will lead the Demerara team in the GCB Under-15 Inter County cricket Tournament. The team manager is Kumar Bishundial, while the team will be coached by the...
Mar 08, 2023
Mar 08, 2023
Mar 08, 2023
Mar 08, 2023
Mar 08, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – There is no such office or position as political head of any of Guyana’s 10 regional administrations. Those... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]