Govt. uses $30M from IDB loan to buy computers for prisoners

Kaieteur News – The government spent US$150,000 ($30M) from an Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) loan to purchase some 110 computers to educate prisoners.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, SC, Anil Nandlall handing over the computers to Prison Director, Niclon Elliot.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall on Monday handed over the $30M worth of equipment to the Director of Prisons, Niclon Elliot.

The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) in a press release stated that the equipment received consists of 100 desktop computers, 10 laptops, five projectors with screens and four laser-jet printers.

The equipment, according to GPS, are for the “New Amsterdam, Timehri, Lusignan and Mazaruni prisons”.

They were purchased to boost GPS Rehabilitation programme for inmates – a project to rehabilitate prisoners into the society by educating and training them.

Nandlall explained that the “project aims to train prisoners and provide them with the skills necessary to reduce recidivism.”

Meanwhile, Director of Prisons Elliot was quoted saying, “GPS is responsible for ensuring those persons are equipped with the necessary skills and tools to make them marketable on their release from prison.”

The GPS also said that it is trying to ensure that all prisoners are skilled in areas that will be beneficial to them upon their release and reintegration into society.

