Georgetown defeat East Coast by 4 wickets to retain championship in DCB U15 inter-association tournament

Latest update March 8th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 08, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – Georgetown defeated East Coast by four wickets to retain the (DCB) under 15 inter-association cricket tournament for 2023.
Georgetown won the toss and elected to field first. East Coast were bowled out for 107 from 34.4 overs from their allotted 50 overs. Munesh Outar scored 45 and was the lone batter to reach double figures. Anix Hamnarine collected 3 for 8, while Emmanuel Lewis took 2 for 28.
In reply, Georgetown reached their target of 109 for 7 from 31 overs. Brandon Henry top scored with 27 runs, while Trilak Nanan chipped in with 21 and Lewis 13 runs. Mickel Sharma and Udesh Jaicharran collected 2 for 9 and 2 for 10, respectively. Georgetown won by 4 wickets.
The Demerara Cricket Board selection panel selected a Under-15 squad to play in the GCB Under 15 Inter County Tournament scheduled for March 14, 2023.
Are we going to get F again with the 5th Oil Project?
Mar 08, 2023Kaieteur News – Mickel Sharma will lead the Demerara team in the GCB Under-15 Inter County cricket Tournament. The team manager is Kumar Bishundial, while the team will be coached by the...
Mar 08, 2023
Mar 08, 2023
Mar 08, 2023
Mar 08, 2023
Mar 08, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – There is no such office or position as political head of any of Guyana’s 10 regional administrations. Those... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]