Latest update March 8th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Georgetown defeat East Coast by 4 wickets to retain championship in DCB U15 inter-association tournament

Mar 08, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – Georgetown defeated East Coast by four wickets to retain the (DCB) under 15 inter-association cricket tournament for 2023.

Georgetown won the toss and elected to field first. East Coast were bowled out for 107 from 34.4 overs from their allotted 50 overs. Munesh Outar scored 45 and was the lone batter to reach double figures. Anix Hamnarine collected 3 for 8, while Emmanuel Lewis took 2 for 28.

The winning Georgetown Under-15 team.

The winning Georgetown Under-15 team.

In reply, Georgetown reached their target of 109 for 7 from 31 overs. Brandon Henry top scored with 27 runs, while Trilak Nanan chipped in with 21 and Lewis 13 runs. Mickel Sharma and Udesh Jaicharran collected 2 for 9 and 2 for 10, respectively. Georgetown won by 4 wickets.

Georgetown Captain collected the winning trophy from Mr. Davteerth Anandjit, DCB's Secretary.

Georgetown Captain collected the winning trophy from Mr. Davteerth Anandjit, DCB’s Secretary.

The Demerara Cricket Board selection panel selected a Under-15 squad to play in the GCB Under 15 Inter County Tournament scheduled for March 14, 2023.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Are we going to get F again with the 5th Oil Project?

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

DCB selects U-15 squad for the GCB U-15 Inter-County tournament 2023

DCB selects U-15 squad for the GCB U-15 Inter-County tournament 2023

Mar 08, 2023

Kaieteur News – Mickel Sharma will lead the Demerara team in the GCB Under-15 Inter County cricket Tournament. The team manager is Kumar Bishundial, while the team will be coached by the...
Read More
WFA president Andrea Johnson attends prestigious FIFA leadership workshop

WFA president Andrea Johnson attends prestigious...

Mar 08, 2023

Dr. Kishore Shallow Launches “Pushing the Boundaries” Manifesto

Dr. Kishore Shallow Launches “Pushing the...

Mar 08, 2023

Samuel Badree named Assistant Coach for West Indies white ball tour of South Africa

Samuel Badree named Assistant Coach for West...

Mar 08, 2023

Everest CC Masters register back to back victories on tour of Antigua

Everest CC Masters register back to back...

Mar 08, 2023

GGA and Nexgen Golf Academy to host camp

GGA and Nexgen Golf Academy to host camp

Mar 08, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]