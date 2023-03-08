Georgetown defeat East Coast by 4 wickets to retain championship in DCB U15 inter-association tournament

Kaieteur News – Georgetown defeated East Coast by four wickets to retain the (DCB) under 15 inter-association cricket tournament for 2023.

Georgetown won the toss and elected to field first. East Coast were bowled out for 107 from 34.4 overs from their allotted 50 overs. Munesh Outar scored 45 and was the lone batter to reach double figures. Anix Hamnarine collected 3 for 8, while Emmanuel Lewis took 2 for 28.

In reply, Georgetown reached their target of 109 for 7 from 31 overs. Brandon Henry top scored with 27 runs, while Trilak Nanan chipped in with 21 and Lewis 13 runs. Mickel Sharma and Udesh Jaicharran collected 2 for 9 and 2 for 10, respectively. Georgetown won by 4 wickets.

The Demerara Cricket Board selection panel selected a Under-15 squad to play in the GCB Under 15 Inter County Tournament scheduled for March 14, 2023.