Everest CC Masters register back to back victories on tour of Antigua

Kaieteur News – Everest Cricket Club Masters continued their winning ways as they registered consecutive victories on a recent tour to Antigua. The team departed Guyana on February 23 and played their first game against Liberta Combined Masters two days later at Liberta Cricket Ground. The visitors won the encounter by 28 runs.

Everest Masters batted first and scored 164 for 7 off their allotted 25 overs. Eyaaz Mohamed struck 72 and Ucil Armstrong 31 not out while guess player Travis Mohamed made 26 and Gavin Singh 16. D. Williams had 2 for 12. Liberta Combined Masters responded with 136 all out in 24 overs. F. Floyd scored 46 and D. Williams 37. Gavin Singh claimed 3 for 19, Ronald Jaisingh 2 for 16 and Armstrong 2 for 17, while Vick Mahabeer, Eyaaz Mohamed and Rajesh Singh had one wicket each.

The following day, Everest CC Masters defeated Police Masters (Retired) by nine wickets at the said venue.

Police Masters took first strike and made managed 133 for 7 from 25 overs. E. Francis scored 41, K. Bowen 22, B. Baltimore 21 and J. Ethan 20. Leg spinner Vick Mahabeer took 2 for 18, Gavin Singh 2 for 21 and Rajesh Singh 1 for 11. Everest CC Masters replied with 135 for 1 in 20 overs. Imtiaz Sadik stroked 37, Robert Perreira 30 not out and Mahabeer 23 retired.

The Liberta Cricket Ground is being managed by former West Indies fast bowler Kenny Benjamin.

The team were privileged to be given a tour of Coolidge Cricket Ground by Cricket West Indies CEO Jhonny Grave and they also met with the Guyana Consulate in Antigua Robert Reis. The team would like to express gratitude to Techlify, New Doctors Clinic, L. Mahabeer & Son Cambio, Trophy Stall, RajAce Auto, Ricky Sanasie and John Ramsingh for making the trip possible. Special thanks are also extended to KJ Singh from CWI and Kenny Benjamin and staff from Liberta.