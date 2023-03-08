Latest update March 8th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

DCB selects U-15 squad for the GCB U-15 Inter-County tournament 2023

Mar 08, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – Mickel Sharma will lead the Demerara team in the GCB Under-15 Inter County cricket Tournament. The team manager is

Emmanuel Lewis

Emmanuel Lewis

Kumar Bishundial, while the team will be coached by the National Under-15 Coach, Latchman Yadram.

 

Demerara Under 15 team 2023 reads:

  1. Mickel Sharma – Captain
  2. Emmanuel Lewis – Vice- Captain
  3. Munesh Outar
  4. Permeshwar Ram
  5. Ravin Singh
  6. Navin Narine
  7. Trilok Nanan
  8. Roupie Rajaram
  9. Brandon Henry
  10. Shaker Ramesh
  11. Reyaz Latif
  12. Darwin la Rose
  13. Ravin Persaud
  14. Joshua Charles

    Mickel Sharma

    Mickel Sharma

Reserve Players

  1. Anix Hemnarine
  2. Samir Bhola
  3. Niclas Simon
  4. Udesh Jaikarran
  5. Theirry Davis
  6. Kadeem Campbell

Manager: Kumar Bishundial

Coach: Latchman Yadram

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Are we going to get F again with the 5th Oil Project?

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

DCB selects U-15 squad for the GCB U-15 Inter-County tournament 2023

DCB selects U-15 squad for the GCB U-15 Inter-County tournament 2023

Mar 08, 2023

Kaieteur News – Mickel Sharma will lead the Demerara team in the GCB Under-15 Inter County cricket Tournament. The team manager is Kumar Bishundial, while the team will be coached by the...
Read More
WFA president Andrea Johnson attends prestigious FIFA leadership workshop

WFA president Andrea Johnson attends prestigious...

Mar 08, 2023

Dr. Kishore Shallow Launches “Pushing the Boundaries” Manifesto

Dr. Kishore Shallow Launches “Pushing the...

Mar 08, 2023

Samuel Badree named Assistant Coach for West Indies white ball tour of South Africa

Samuel Badree named Assistant Coach for West...

Mar 08, 2023

Everest CC Masters register back to back victories on tour of Antigua

Everest CC Masters register back to back...

Mar 08, 2023

GGA and Nexgen Golf Academy to host camp

GGA and Nexgen Golf Academy to host camp

Mar 08, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]