DCB selects U-15 squad for the GCB U-15 Inter-County tournament 2023

Kaieteur News – Mickel Sharma will lead the Demerara team in the GCB Under-15 Inter County cricket Tournament. The team manager is

Kumar Bishundial, while the team will be coached by the National Under-15 Coach, Latchman Yadram.

Demerara Under 15 team 2023 reads:

Mickel Sharma – Captain Emmanuel Lewis – Vice- Captain Munesh Outar Permeshwar Ram Ravin Singh Navin Narine Trilok Nanan Roupie Rajaram Brandon Henry Shaker Ramesh Reyaz Latif Darwin la Rose Ravin Persaud Joshua Charles

Reserve Players

Anix Hemnarine Samir Bhola Niclas Simon Udesh Jaikarran Theirry Davis Kadeem Campbell

Manager: Kumar Bishundial

Coach: Latchman Yadram