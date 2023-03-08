$254.5M in contracts signed by Region 9 RDC for various works

Kaieteur News – No longer will villagers in Quiko Village located in South Central District, Region Nine have to travel long distances to access healthcare services and acquire their education as the Region’s Regional Democratic Council (RCD) on Monday signed $254.5 million in contracts to have these facilities in the area built.

According to information provided on the RDC’s Facebook page, the Regional Executive Officer (REO), Karl Singh signed a total 20 contracts for capital and current projects which will advance infrastructure development and transformation to the lives of residents in the region.

The contracts signed by the RDC are as follows: Rehabilitation to Karasabai Administrative Office -$11,172,700; Construction of bridge at Caiman Creek – $113,172,700 (15’x 50’, Concrete structure); Construction of bridge at Baby Creek, Parishara Village – $12,258,500 (15’x 35’, Concrete structure); Construction of bridge at Makurpan, Weri-Moor to Rupunau – $13,775,200 (15’x 45′ , Concrete structure); Construction of bridge at Aishalton farm road-$9,500,00 (15’x 25′ , wood structure); Construction of bridge at Dove creek, Shea – $12,000,000 (15’x 30′, Concrete structure); Construction of Culverts at Kabanawau Creek- $9,504,000; Construction of box section culverts at Jabari Creek, Karasabai – $11,173,300; Construction of box section culverts at Yakarinta – $12,858,300; Construction of building for Primary school with Nursery Class at Quiko village – $12,621,230; complete Rehabilitation of Taushida Primary – $112,833,800; Construction of two apartment Teacher’s quarters at Kokshebai Primary – $13,500,000; Construction of Health Post at Quiko Village – $13,482,240; and Construction of staff quarters at Aishalton District Hospital – $11,856,180.

Other projects include repairs to Wowetta Nursery School – $9,569,480; repairs to Surama Primary-$8,946,640; repairs to Kaicumbay Primary School – $11,666,500; repairs to perimeter fence at St. Ignatius Secondary School – $12,965,200; repairs and upgrade of Weri-Moor Health Post – $10,000,000; repairs to Hiowa Health Post – $9,749,800 and repairs to Kwaimatta Health Post – $9,836,700.

It was reported that this year, the Region was allocated $4.8 billion out of the national budget to execute projects and programmes for the year.

The REO congratulated the contractors and encouraged them to fulfill their obligations in producing quality works in keeping with the Bill of Quantities and to meet the deadlines for the completion of the projects.

Singh said the projects will boost the economy of the region and improve the lives of people in the communities. The REO noted that two notable projects were signed and these are for the construction a primary school with nursery classes at Quiko Village and a health post in the community.

For the first time in history, a school and health post will be constructed in the village which will bring tremendous relief and ease the burden of villagers travelling miles to seek health services and to attend school. These projects will benefit the villagers significantly giving them opportunities that they never had before.

In addition, the Aishalton Village Council was awarded a contract for the construction of culverts at Kabanawau Creek located in Deep South Rupununi totaling $9,504,000.

Also contracts will be given to Village Councils to construct combination chairs for the Region and other regions in the country. The RDC explained that this decision was made after President Irfaan Ali, during his visit to the Region, observed the high quality of combination chairs that were built by the Aishalton Village Council.