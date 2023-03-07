Woman killed while fleeing abusive husband

Kaieteur News – Police on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) are currently investigation the death of 26-year-old Aneeza Ishmael who was on Monday morning allegedly killed by her reputed husband as she was trying to leave their abusive relationship.

According to police reports, Ishmael was stabbed to death by her husband who was identified as Otis, a fisherman around 10:00hrs at his Hope Estate, ECD residence. The police revealed that Ishmael and the suspect lived together in a common law relationship and had ongoing domestic issues where the suspect accused her of being unfaithful. On March 3 last, Ishmael had left home and went to her friend’s house at Better Hope, ECD where she stayed for a few days.

However, yesterday she returned home in the company of her 21-year-old sister to collect her belongings. While there, the police reported, the woman was confronted by the suspect, who asked her not to leave. According to reports, Ishmael insisted that she only came to collect her clothing but the suspect became annoyed and pulled a knife from the waist of his pants and attacked her.

The police reported that Ishamel’s sister intervened and pushed her away telling her to run, which she did, but the suspect ran behind the woman and caught up with her in the yard, where he stabbed her in the neck, face, and hands, causing her to fall to the ground.

It was reported that the suspect then attacked the sister and she fought him off. She received a wound to her left thumb. Reports are that after committing the act, the suspect then inflicted several wounds on his body and consumed a poisonous substance, and he fell to the ground. Neighbours who were alerted by the ordeal contacted the police who arrived shortly after.

Police stated that upon arrival at the scene, Ishmael and the suspect were rushed to the CC Nicholson Hospital at Nabaclis, ECD, where they were admitted. At about 12:20hrs yesterday, a Doctor pronounced the victim dead while receiving treatment. The suspect was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was admitted under guard.

At the scene crime experts found a knife in the yard, and an empty bottle appeared to be the bottle containing the substance that the suspect consumed. As investigations are continuing, Ishmael’s body is at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.