Vacuous Vacant Notices

Dear Editor,

The vacancies keep flowing – almost over every page of the daily papers, with Sundays’ inundated with a plethora of notices, of which Job Descriptions range from being simplistic to demanding of focused analysis by overzealous prospective applicants.

To the more attentive observer it is indicative that the creators of some notices could hardly be competent Human Resources functionaries; and in some cases, the organisations reflect their recent arrivals in the business community. Interesting also would be evidence of the organisational structure of the employment agency involved. Also indicative could be the high turnover rate of job occupancy – in organisations assumed to be operating in encouraging work environments.

In the process there can be insinuations about the communication relationships –beginning with productive orientation programmes. Do the newcomers (possibly from other organisations) speak the same language as the welcoming managers and their colleagues?

For example, do the respective parties (applicants and recruiters) share the same view of the effective authority status of ‘Manager’ vis a vis ‘Officer’?

In any case he/she would have pondered how in one well-established company there could be the following vacancies at the same time: Three Managers; Two Officers; One Supervisor – as if there were no Succession Plan, which of course must be based on an effective system of Performance Evaluation – or is the relevant position also vacant?

One looks out for the next Notice of Vacancies in a single organisation!

Sincerely,

E. B. John