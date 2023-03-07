Toddler drowned at Dredge Creek

Latest update March 7th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 07, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Police ranks in Regional Division #2 are investigating a report of an alleged drowning of a 15-month-old boy, Kenley Smith, of Dredge Creek, Essequibo Coast, which occurred at about 16:00hrs on Monday.
Enquiries disclosed that around 16:00hrs the 27-year-old mother of the child had left the child with his three other siblings, the eldest being nine-years-old, and went into her house to get clothing for the child who was going to bathe. Shortly after, according to the police, she was alerted by her other children that they were not seeing Kenley.
She searched the yard but did not find the child. She further searched in front of the canal near their Landing, and the child’s lifeless body was found in the water. The mother immediately called a taxi and rushed the child to the Charity Cottage Hospital, where he was seen by a doctor who pronounced him dead on arrival. The body was examined, and no marks of violence were seen. The body is at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.
