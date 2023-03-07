Nine towns affected by oil spill in Philippines

– As sunken tanker still to be located

Kaieteur News – Officials in Philippines are still grappling with the effects of a March 2, 2023, oil spill caused by a fuel tanker sinking in the country’s waters.

The Philippines is a country located in Asia. It is situated in the western Pacific Ocean and consists of over 7,000 islands that are broadly categorised under three main geographical divisions. According to updates from the Philippines Environmental body, while the tanker, MT Princess Empress that was carrying over 200,000 gallons, is still to be located – the spill has since affected nine of 13 towns located in one of the three Province in Philippines. Importantly it was stated that officials are concerned about the oil slick affecting marine protected areas as well as the island of Boracay, the country’s most important tourist destination.

On the other hand, the Philippines Coast Guard is still trying to locate the sunken fuel tanker, as thousands of fishermen have been ordered to stay ashore. The tanker sank southwest of the capital Manila and has prompted at least seven coastal towns to ban fishing and swimming as authorities scramble to contain the spill.

Kaieteur News had reported that sunken vessel has put at risk several municipalities and over 36,000 hectares of the country’s coral reefs, mangroves and sea grass. This is according to Philippines Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

According to the Philippine Coast Guard, the vessel encountered engine trouble on Tuesday due to overheating and drifted due to rough sea conditions. However, it is not clear what caused it to sink, but all 20 crew members were rescued by a passing vessel before it went down.

Reuters reported, Carlos Primo David, under-secretary at the environment ministry, said it was crucial authorities find the tanker soon, as there could still be a large volume of oil inside. “If we can recover it that will help us a lot in containing the spill,” he said in a media briefing, adding, “Bear in mind that the cleanup will be more difficult if more oil reaches coastal areas.” Environment Secretary, Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga said a rapid assessment was being undertaken of coastal and marine habitats that could be impacted. “The possible contamination might actually affect the viability of these systems,” Loyzaga warned in a recorded message.