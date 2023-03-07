Latest update March 7th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Nine towns affected by oil spill in Philippines

Mar 07, 2023 News

– As sunken tanker still to be located

Kaieteur News – Officials in Philippines are still grappling with the effects of a March 2, 2023, oil spill caused by a fuel tanker sinking in the country’s waters.

The Philippines is a country located in Asia. It is situated in the western Pacific Ocean and consists of over 7,000 islands that are broadly categorised under three main geographical divisions.  According to updates from the Philippines Environmental body, while the tanker, MT Princess Empress that was carrying over 200,000 gallons, is still to be located – the spill has since affected nine of 13 towns located in one of the three Province in Philippines. Importantly it was stated that officials are concerned about the oil slick affecting marine protected areas as well as the island of Boracay, the country’s most important tourist destination.

On the other hand, the Philippines Coast Guard is still trying to locate the sunken fuel tanker, as thousands of fishermen have been ordered to stay ashore. The tanker sank southwest of the capital Manila and has prompted at least seven coastal towns to ban fishing and swimming as authorities scramble to contain the spill.

Scenes from the ongoing cleanup of Philippines oil spill (DENR photos)

Scenes from the ongoing cleanup of Philippines oil spill (DENR photos)

Kaieteur News had reported that sunken vessel has put at risk several municipalities and over 36,000 hectares of the country’s coral reefs, mangroves and sea grass. This is according to Philippines Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

According to the Philippine Coast Guard, the vessel encountered engine trouble on Tuesday due to overheating and drifted due to rough sea conditions.  However, it is not clear what caused it to sink, but all 20 crew members were rescued by a passing vessel before it went down.

Reuters reported, Carlos Primo David, under-secretary at the environment ministry, said it was crucial authorities find the tanker soon, as there could still be a large volume of oil inside. “If we can recover it that will help us a lot in containing the spill,” he said in a media briefing, adding, “Bear in mind that the cleanup will be more difficult if more oil reaches coastal areas.” Environment Secretary, Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga said a rapid assessment was being undertaken of coastal and marine habitats that could be impacted. “The possible contamination might actually affect the viability of these systems,” Loyzaga warned in a recorded message.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Are we going to get F again with the 5th Oil Project?

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Jamual John wins in style on host club membership debut; Newton, Persaud, Jackson, Noel & Spencer also win

Jamual John wins in style on host club membership debut; Newton,...

Mar 07, 2023

WSUCC ‘One Guyana’ Bartica Cycling Classic Kaieteur News – A robust performance from We Stand United Cycle Club’s (WSUCC) latest addition, Jamual John saw him pedal ing to victory in the...
Read More
Nortje out as South Africa aim for Test series win over W.Indies

Nortje out as South Africa aim for Test series...

Mar 07, 2023

West Indies Championship final rounds scheduled Guyana and T&T

West Indies Championship final rounds scheduled...

Mar 07, 2023

MightyMalt Fitness Challenge 2023 set for Sunday

MightyMalt Fitness Challenge 2023 set for Sunday

Mar 07, 2023

Junior National Hockey team up the ante on preparation for Pan Am Championships

Junior National Hockey team up the ante on...

Mar 06, 2023

Shaquka Tyrell cops NJCAA Athlete-of-the-year award

Shaquka Tyrell cops NJCAA Athlete-of-the-year...

Mar 06, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]