MightyMalt Fitness Challenge 2023 set for Sunday

Latest update March 7th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 07, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – The much anticipated event is back –the seventh edition of the Fitness Challenge, sponsored by Mighty Malt, and is set for the National Park this Sunday, March 12.
Athletes will be competing in three categories, namely Teen, Elite and Masters for cash and one year worth of bragging rights in their respective categories.
Event organiser Jordana Ramsey-Gonsalves gave some insight of what supporters and spectators can expect on Sunday.
The first event is scheduled to start at 6am and then back at 2pm for the remainder of events. The first Event is 70 wall balls followed by a 7km run.
The Elite Athletes will feature in five (5) Events, three of which have been while the other two (2) are surprises. Athletes and audience will not know the remaining two (2) until the day of the competition.
Male and female winners in the Elite category are set to receive $500,000 each, while second and third place finishers will be rewarded with $300,000 and $100,000.
The male and female winners of the Masters category would each pocket $100,000 while the second and third place finishers receive $75,000 and $50,000, respectively.
Winners in the Teen category are set to each receive $30,000, while 2nd and 3rd place finishers will pocket $20,000 and $15,000, respectively.
In the previous edition which took place in 2019, Dillon Mahadeo proved once again why he is regarded the fittest man in Guyana, storming to his fourth straight fitness challenge win, while on the female side, Ava Zalman of Rock Cross-fit in Suriname won the female category.
This seventh edition of this event is sponsored by Ansa McAl under their Mighty Malt brand, sanctioned by the Ministry of Sport and the National Sports Commission (NSC) and supported by Bounty Supermarket, Sterling Products Inc. and Tech Pro Guyana.
