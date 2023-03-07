Jamual John wins in style on host club membership debut; Newton, Persaud, Jackson, Noel & Spencer also win

WSUCC ‘One Guyana’ Bartica Cycling Classic



Kaieteur News – A robust performance from We Stand United Cycle Club’s (WSUCC) latest addition, Jamual John saw him pedal

ing to victory in the second edition of the WSUCC ‘One Guyana’ Bartica Cycling Classic Road Race held on Sunday last in Bartica.

Coming back after the first edition in 2019 and a victim of covid-19 like all the other sports, Sunday’s event was well supported by the local fans who turned out in their numbers to rally their local cyclist who did well apart from having another first-hand taste of the best cyclists in Guyana.

The sport has taken on positive growth in Bartica ever since the first event and the hosting of the 13th Junior Caribbean Cycling Championships in Bartica under the Presidency of the GFC boss, Horace Burrowes, in August 2019.

Sunday’s event was another move to consolidate the growth of the sport there and was well supported by Industrial Safety Supplies Inc., National Sports Commission, Fazia’s Collection Variety Sales Complex, The Trophy Stall of Bourda Market, Bartica Regatta Committee, Burrowes Construction and the Mayor and Town Council of Bartica.

The main race, which was a combined event also featuring the Under and Over-50 cyclists got off to a blistering start on the circuit-like course around the Town of Bartica witnessed by the residents, dozens at the starting point, Futu’s Guinness Bar, while others line the route in front of their homes to cheers the riders on.

Jamual John, his teammates Briton John and the junior winner on the day, Aaron Newton along with Curtis Dey of Team KFC Evolution established the early advantage by breaking away from their peers. However, the Johns eventually rid themselves of all others in the one hour plus two additional lap contest.

It looked like there would have been a certain one-two end for Briton and Jamual but Briton first suffered a puncture, then mechanical issues with his electronic cycle. The rule was that if there had to be a change to your cycle, it must be done at the starting line. Whilst Briton complied when his wheel had to be changed, he did not when his cycle had to be changed and was therefore penalised by the organising club which meant that he was disqualified from the race despite being assured of at least a second place.

This meant that Dey took second place ahead of junior rider, Aaron Newton who was followed by Christopher ‘Chicken Legs’ Griffith of Team KFC Evolution, Sherwin Sampson of Team Alanis who is now venturing into the senior ranks from being a junior and another young cyclist, Arjune Sookhai of Kaieteur Attack Cycle Club.

In brief remarks before starting the day’s action, Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle who made the trek to Bartica to be part of the day’s action, noted that the WSUU Bartica Classic personified the government’s ‘One Guyana’ vision by bringing the sport to more Guyanese and he was pleased that the event was coined after His Excellency initiative of ‘One Guyana’.

Ninvalle pledged the NSC continued commitment to the event and the sport whilst reminding that the NSC continues to sponsor the National three-stage road race and they are aiming to revive the five-stage classic which traditionally, attracts overseas teams and individuals.

Bartica Mayor, His Worship, Gifford Marshall also spoke briefly at the opening ceremony and expressed gratitude to WSUCC for again partnering with the Municipality to bring back the race positing that it will aid in curtailing many of the social challenges being faced by the youths of the community pointing out that it is his and the Municipality’s aim to provide opportunities for the youths to be involved in positive activities.

Marshall, who worked along with Burrowes to bring off the 13th edition of the Junior Caribbean Cycling Championships, reminded that sports across the spectrum, make way for opportunities in tourism which is of absolute import to the community.

Host club President, Franklin Wilson thanked all the clubs for supporting the event as well as the fans, sponsors, and Medical Team from the Bartica Hospital along with Commander Moore and his team from the Bartica Police Station whose efforts in controlling traffic contributed to the hosting of a flawless event.

Following are the full results of the day’s races:

Elite /Seniors

Place Name Club

1st Jamual John We Stand United

2nd Curtis Dey KFC Evolution

3rd Aaron Newton We Stand United

4th Christopher Griffith KFC Evolution

5th Sherwin Sampson Team Alanis

6th Arjune Sookhai Kaieteur Attack

Veterans Under-50

1st Robin Persaud KFC Evolution

Veterans Over-50

1st Ian Jackson Flying Ace CC

Juniors

1st Aaron Newtown We Stand United

2dn Alexander Leung We Stand United

3rd Sebastian Nathan Kaieteur Attack

4th Zinedine Dos Santos Bartica

Juveniles

1st Torrell Noel Bartica

2nd Jerone Ghainie Kaieteur Attack/Bartica

3rd Joshua Farley Bartica

4th Marcus Lewis Bartica

Females

1st Clivecia Spencer Team Coco’s

2nd Tandy Noel Kaieteur Attack/Bartica

3rd Razaiha Robertson Bartica