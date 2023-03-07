Latest update March 7th, 2023 12:59 AM

Jamual John wins in style on host club membership debut; Newton, Persaud, Jackson, Noel & Spencer also win

Mar 07, 2023

WSUCC ‘One Guyana’ Bartica Cycling Classic

Kaieteur News – A robust performance from We Stand United Cycle Club’s (WSUCC) latest addition, Jamual John saw him pedal

Done and dusted! Jamual John wins.

ing to victory in the second edition of the WSUCC ‘One Guyana’ Bartica Cycling Classic Road Race held on Sunday last in Bartica.

Coming back after the first edition in 2019 and a victim of covid-19 like all the other sports, Sunday’s event was well supported by the local fans who turned out in their numbers to rally their local cyclist who did well apart from having another first-hand taste of the best cyclists in Guyana.

 

The sport has taken on positive growth in Bartica ever since the first event and the hosting of the 13th Junior Caribbean Cycling Championships in Bartica under the Presidency of the GFC boss, Horace Burrowes, in August 2019.
Sunday’s event was another move to consolidate the growth of the sport there and was well supported by Industrial Safety Supplies Inc., National Sports Commission, Fazia’s Collection Variety Sales Complex, The Trophy Stall of Bourda Market, Bartica Regatta Committee, Burrowes Construction and the Mayor and Town Council of Bartica.

Spencer crosses the line with ease to win the Female 4-lap (shorter course) contest.

The main race, which was a combined event also featuring the Under and Over-50 cyclists got off to a blistering start on the circuit-like course around the Town of Bartica witnessed by the residents, dozens at the starting point, Futu’s Guinness Bar, while others line the route in front of their homes to cheers the riders on.

Jamual John, his teammates Briton John and the junior winner on the day, Aaron Newton along with Curtis Dey of Team KFC Evolution established the early advantage by breaking away from their peers. However, the Johns eventually rid themselves of all others in the one hour plus two additional lap contest.

It looked like there would have been a certain one-two end for Briton and Jamual but Briton first suffered a puncture, then mechanical issues with his electronic cycle. The rule was that if there had to be a change to your cycle, it must be done at the starting line. Whilst Briton complied when his wheel had to be changed, he did not when his cycle had to be changed and was therefore penalised by the organising club which meant that he was disqualified from the race despite being assured of at least a second place.

Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle hands over the winning prize to the elite/senior winner, Jamual John.

This meant that Dey took second place ahead of junior rider, Aaron Newton who was followed by Christopher ‘Chicken Legs’ Griffith of Team KFC Evolution, Sherwin Sampson of Team Alanis who is now venturing into the senior ranks from being a junior and another young cyclist, Arjune Sookhai of Kaieteur Attack Cycle Club.

In brief remarks before starting the day’s action, Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle who made the trek to Bartica to be part of the day’s action, noted that the WSUU Bartica Classic personified the government’s ‘One Guyana’ vision by bringing the sport to more Guyanese and he was pleased that the event was coined after His Excellency initiative of ‘One Guyana’.

Junior winner, Aaron Newton just after crossing the line, unchallenged.

Ninvalle pledged the NSC continued commitment to the event and the sport whilst reminding that the NSC continues to sponsor the National three-stage road race and they are aiming to revive the five-stage classic which traditionally, attracts overseas teams and individuals.
Bartica Mayor, His Worship, Gifford Marshall also spoke briefly at the opening ceremony and expressed gratitude to WSUCC for again partnering with the Municipality to bring back the race positing that it will aid in curtailing many of the social challenges being faced by the youths of the community pointing out that it is his and the Municipality’s aim to provide opportunities for the youths to be involved in positive activities.

Marshall, who worked along with Burrowes to bring off the 13th edition of the Junior Caribbean Cycling Championships, reminded that sports across the spectrum, make way for opportunities in tourism which is of absolute import to the community.

Winners All! The respective category and other winners of the WSUCC ‘One Guyana’ Bartica Cycling Classic pose with their silverware following Sunday afternoon’s presentation.

Host club President, Franklin Wilson thanked all the clubs for supporting the event as well as the fans, sponsors, and Medical Team from the Bartica Hospital along with Commander Moore and his team from the Bartica Police Station whose efforts in controlling traffic contributed to the hosting of a flawless event.

Following are the full results of the day’s races:

Elite /Seniors
Place   Name                          Club
1st        Jamual John                We Stand United
2nd       Curtis Dey                   KFC Evolution
3rd        Aaron Newton             We Stand United
4th        Christopher Griffith    KFC Evolution
5th        Sherwin Sampson       Team Alanis
6th        Arjune Sookhai           Kaieteur Attack
Veterans Under-50
1st        Robin Persaud             KFC Evolution
Veterans Over-50
1st        Ian Jackson                 Flying Ace CC
Juniors
1st        Aaron Newtown         We Stand United
2dn      Alexander Leung        We Stand United
3rd        Sebastian Nathan        Kaieteur Attack
4th        Zinedine Dos Santos   Bartica
Juveniles
1st        Torrell Noel                Bartica
2nd       Jerone Ghainie            Kaieteur Attack/Bartica
3rd        Joshua Farley              Bartica
4th        Marcus Lewis             Bartica
Females
1st        Clivecia Spencer         Team Coco’s
2nd       Tandy Noel                 Kaieteur Attack/Bartica
3rd        Razaiha Robertson      Bartica

