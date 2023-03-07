GDF spending $187M to build new living quarters for soldiers at Camp Stephenson

Latest update March 7th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 07, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) would be constructing a new facility valued at $187M to accommodate Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCO) stationed at Base Camp Stephenson, Timehri.
Some eight contractors are competing for the contact: Guybiz Establishment, M&D Investments, Builders Engineering & Architectural Construction, BML Architect Construction, Andrew’s Enterprise, Valiant Industrial Site, STP Investment Inc., and Ayeni Hattan Construction Company.
At the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) it was revealed also that the GDF is looking for suppliers to procure materials for the construction of a perimeter fence at Camp Stephenson, and at Base Camp Ayanganna.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Guyana Defence Force (GDF)
Procurement of materials for construction of perimeter fence at Base Camp Ayanganna.
Construction of SNCO Accommodation- Base Camp Stephenson, Timehri.
Procurement of materials for construction of perimeter fence base at Camp Stephenson.
Supply and delivery of Genuine Outboard Engines.
Construction of other ranks accommodation.
Procurement of motor vehicle.
Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC)
Supply and delivery of one new 4×4 double cab pickup.
Ministry of Health
Supply and delivery of Indent Supplies.
National Agricultural Research Extension Institute (NAREI)
Supply and delivery of Ultra Violet (UV) Plastic to NAREI.
Supply and delivery of one real-time PCR equipment for NAREI.
Supply and delivery of equipment for plant DNA and seeds laboratory to NAREI.
Supply and delivery of equipment and lab ware for Biotechnology and tissue culture laboratory to NAREI.
Supply and delivery of laboratory equipment for coconut project to NAREI.
