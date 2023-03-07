Latest update March 7th, 2023 12:59 AM

GDF exercise conducted in ‘exclusively undisputed sovereign territory’ – Foreign Affairs Ministry

Mar 07, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Monday debunked reports that suggested that a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) operation against unauthorized and illegal mining was executed in Surinamese territory.

In a terse statement, the Ministry said that it has noted a series of statements emanating from Surinamese media that suggested that the Force’s operation, conducted on February 19, 2023 was in Suriname’s territory.

“The Ministry wishes to affirm that the exercise which was carried out by the GDF was conducted exclusively in the undisputed sovereign territory of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana,” the statement said.

